How to Watch Richmond at Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Richmond hits the road on Tuesday night when it takes on Fordham in A-10 action.

Richmond played its first game in nine days on Friday night when it lost to Davidson 87-84. The loss was the Spiders' third in their last four games and it has dropped them to 1-3 in the A-10.

How to Watch Richmond at Fordham in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Richmond at Fordham game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spiders nearly pulled off the upset of the Wildcats, but they gave up a three-pointer with 3.3 seconds to take the loss. 

Tuesday night they will look to get back in the win column against a Fordham team that is coming off a loss to Saint Louis on Saturday.

The loss was its first in the A-10 as the Rams had beat La Salle and Duquesne in their first two conference games. 

It was also just their third game since December 12th as they have had four games either canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.

It has been an unusual stretch for the Rams with the unexpected breaks and they are trying to battle through it and stay near the top of the A-10.

Tuesday they get a tough test against a Richmond team who despite the losses have played well.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Richmond at Fordham in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
