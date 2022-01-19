How to Watch Richmond vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fordham Rams (9-6, 2-1 A-10) will host the Richmond Spiders (10-7, 1-3 A-10) after winning five straight home games. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
How to Watch Fordham vs. Richmond
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Richmond
-7.5
140.5 points
Key Stats for Fordham vs. Richmond
- The Spiders average 6.4 more points per game (74.4) than the Rams allow (68.0).
- The Rams put up an average of 70.9 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 71.8 the Spiders give up.
- This season, the Spiders have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Rams' opponents have hit.
- The Rams are shooting 41.0% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 44.9% the Spiders' opponents have shot this season.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Jacob Gilyard posts a team-leading 6.4 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 37.0% from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tyler Burton leads his team in both points (17.6) and rebounds (7.4) per game, and also puts up 0.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Grant Golden is averaging 15.2 points, 3.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.
- Nathan Cayo is putting up 8.0 points, 2.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Nick Sherod posts 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Fordham Players to Watch
- Chuba Ohams leads the Rams in rebounding (11.4 per game), and posts 14.1 points and 1.9 assists. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
- The Rams receive 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Darius Quisenberry.
- The Rams get 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Antrell Charlton.
- Kyle Rose gives the Rams 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
18
2022
Richmond at Fordham
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)