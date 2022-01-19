Skip to main content

How to Watch Richmond vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Fordham Rams (9-6, 2-1 A-10) will host the Richmond Spiders (10-7, 1-3 A-10) after winning five straight home games. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

How to Watch Fordham vs. Richmond

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Richmond vs Fordham Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Richmond

-7.5

140.5 points

Key Stats for Fordham vs. Richmond

  • The Spiders average 6.4 more points per game (74.4) than the Rams allow (68.0).
  • The Rams put up an average of 70.9 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 71.8 the Spiders give up.
  • This season, the Spiders have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Rams' opponents have hit.
  • The Rams are shooting 41.0% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 44.9% the Spiders' opponents have shot this season.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Jacob Gilyard posts a team-leading 6.4 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 37.0% from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Tyler Burton leads his team in both points (17.6) and rebounds (7.4) per game, and also puts up 0.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Grant Golden is averaging 15.2 points, 3.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Nathan Cayo is putting up 8.0 points, 2.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Nick Sherod posts 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Fordham Players to Watch

  • Chuba Ohams leads the Rams in rebounding (11.4 per game), and posts 14.1 points and 1.9 assists. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
  • The Rams receive 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Darius Quisenberry.
  • The Rams get 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Antrell Charlton.
  • Kyle Rose gives the Rams 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Richmond at Fordham

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 minute ago
Andy Murray Tennis
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch the Australian Open Second Round

1 minute ago
Motor MythBusters
entertainment

How to Watch Motor MythBusters

1 minute ago
Life below Zero next generation
entertainment

How to Watch Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4 Premiere

1 minute ago
Boise State
College Basketball

How to Watch Air Force at Boise State

1 minute ago
Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles as Syracuse Orange guard Symir Torrence (10) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Syracuse

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin (21) dribbles the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Florida State

1 minute ago
tennessee basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Vanderbilt

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy