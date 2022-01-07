Skip to main content

How to Watch Richmond vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Fordham Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Richmond Spiders (10-6, 0-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fordham vs. Richmond

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fordham vs. Richmond

  • The Rams average only two more points per game (72.8) than the Spiders allow (70.8).
  • The Spiders put up an average of 73.8 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 68.2 the Rams allow to opponents.
  • The Rams make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Spiders have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • The Spiders have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

Fordham Players to Watch

  • Chuba Ohams paces the Rams at 11.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 14.5 points. He is third in college basketball in rebounding.
  • Darius Quisenberry is putting up 16.7 points, 1.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Antrell Charlton puts up 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Kyle Rose is putting up 6.3 points, 1.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Tyler Burton is the Spiders' top scorer (18.2 points per game) and rebounder (7.6), and averages 0.9 assists.
  • Jacob Gilyard is the Spiders' top assist man (6.4 per game), and he posts 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds.
  • Grant Golden gives the Spiders 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Nathan Cayo is averaging 8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 52.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Spiders get 7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Nick Sherod.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Richmond at Fordham

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

