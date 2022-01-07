How to Watch Richmond vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fordham Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Richmond Spiders (10-6, 0-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Fordham vs. Richmond
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Fordham vs. Richmond
- The Rams average only two more points per game (72.8) than the Spiders allow (70.8).
- The Spiders put up an average of 73.8 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 68.2 the Rams allow to opponents.
- The Rams make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Spiders have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- The Spiders have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.
Fordham Players to Watch
- Chuba Ohams paces the Rams at 11.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 14.5 points. He is third in college basketball in rebounding.
- Darius Quisenberry is putting up 16.7 points, 1.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Antrell Charlton puts up 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Kyle Rose is putting up 6.3 points, 1.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Tyler Burton is the Spiders' top scorer (18.2 points per game) and rebounder (7.6), and averages 0.9 assists.
- Jacob Gilyard is the Spiders' top assist man (6.4 per game), and he posts 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds.
- Grant Golden gives the Spiders 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Nathan Cayo is averaging 8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 52.9% of his shots from the floor.
- The Spiders get 7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Nick Sherod.
