The Fordham Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Richmond Spiders (10-6, 0-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fordham vs. Richmond

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Key Stats for Fordham vs. Richmond

The Rams average only two more points per game (72.8) than the Spiders allow (70.8).

The Spiders put up an average of 73.8 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 68.2 the Rams allow to opponents.

The Rams make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Spiders have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

The Spiders have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

Fordham Players to Watch

Chuba Ohams paces the Rams at 11.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 14.5 points. He is third in college basketball in rebounding.

Darius Quisenberry is putting up 16.7 points, 1.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Antrell Charlton puts up 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kyle Rose is putting up 6.3 points, 1.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Richmond Players to Watch