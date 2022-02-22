How to Watch Richmond vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (17-10, 8-6 A-10) visit the George Washington Colonials (11-14, 7-6 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for George Washington vs. Richmond
- The Spiders score just 2.1 more points per game (72.9) than the Colonials give up (70.8).
- The Colonials score only 2.9 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Spiders allow (69.5).
- The Spiders are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Colonials allow to opponents.
- The Colonials have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Spiders have averaged.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Jacob Gilyard paces the Spiders at 6.1 assists per game, while also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 12.5 points. He is eighth in the country in assists.
- Tyler Burton posts 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.0 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Grant Golden is averaging 14.8 points, 2.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.
- Nathan Cayo posts 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Nick Sherod is putting up 6.7 points, 0.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.
George Washington Players to Watch
- Joe Bamisile is averaging 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.
- James Bishop is putting up a team-high 17.1 points per contest. And he is producing 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists, making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.
- Ricky Lindo Jr. is the Colonials' top rebounder (7.6 per game), and he posts 7.8 points and 1.5 assists.
- Brayon Freeman is putting up a team-leading 3.3 assists per game. And he is contributing 9.2 points and 2.2 rebounds, making 42.6% of his shots from the floor.
- The Colonials get 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Brendan Adams.
