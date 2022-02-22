Skip to main content

How to Watch Richmond vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond Spiders (17-10, 8-6 A-10) visit the George Washington Colonials (11-14, 7-6 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

How to Watch George Washington vs. Richmond

  • Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Richmond vs George Washington Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Richmond

-7

140.5 points

Key Stats for George Washington vs. Richmond

  • The Spiders score just 2.1 more points per game (72.9) than the Colonials give up (70.8).
  • The Colonials score only 2.9 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Spiders allow (69.5).
  • The Spiders are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Colonials allow to opponents.
  • The Colonials have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Spiders have averaged.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Jacob Gilyard paces the Spiders at 6.1 assists per game, while also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 12.5 points. He is eighth in the country in assists.
  • Tyler Burton posts 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.0 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Grant Golden is averaging 14.8 points, 2.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.
  • Nathan Cayo posts 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Nick Sherod is putting up 6.7 points, 0.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

George Washington Players to Watch

  • Joe Bamisile is averaging 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.
  • James Bishop is putting up a team-high 17.1 points per contest. And he is producing 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists, making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.
  • Ricky Lindo Jr. is the Colonials' top rebounder (7.6 per game), and he posts 7.8 points and 1.5 assists.
  • Brayon Freeman is putting up a team-leading 3.3 assists per game. And he is contributing 9.2 points and 2.2 rebounds, making 42.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Colonials get 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Brendan Adams.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Richmond at George Washington

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
