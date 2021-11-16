Richmond vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Richmond vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Richmond Spiders (1-1) take the court against the Georgia State Panthers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Richmond vs. Georgia State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Robins Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Richmond vs. Georgia State

    • Last year, the Spiders recorded only 2.0 more points per game (74.7) than the Panthers allowed (72.7).
    • The Panthers scored an average of 80.3 points per game last year, 11.3 more points than the 69.0 the Spiders gave up.
    • Last season, the Spiders had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Panthers' opponents hit.
    • The Panthers shot at a 46.8% clip from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Spiders averaged.

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • Blake Francis averaged 14.0 points per contest to go with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
    • Tyler Burton averaged 7.6 boards per game and Jacob Gilyard dished out 5.0 assists per game.
    • Gilyard knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Gilyard averaged 3.6 takeaways per game, while Burton compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Georgia State Players to Watch

    • Corey Allen averaged 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game last season.
    • Eliel Nsoseme grabbed 10.1 rebounds per game, while Justin Roberts dished out 4.7 assists per contest.
    • Allen knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Roberts and Jalen Thomas were defensive standouts last season, with Roberts averaging 1.6 steals per game and Thomas collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.

    Richmond Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    North Carolina Central

    W 70-60

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Utah State

    L 85-74

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Drake

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wofford

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Away

    Georgia State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Brewton-Parker

    W 97-37

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Northeastern

    W 83-64

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    William & Mary

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Tennessee State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Mercer

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Voorhees

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Georgia State at Richmond

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
