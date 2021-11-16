Richmond vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Richmond vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (1-1) take the court against the Georgia State Panthers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Richmond vs. Georgia State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Robins Center
Key Stats for Richmond vs. Georgia State
- Last year, the Spiders recorded only 2.0 more points per game (74.7) than the Panthers allowed (72.7).
- The Panthers scored an average of 80.3 points per game last year, 11.3 more points than the 69.0 the Spiders gave up.
- Last season, the Spiders had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Panthers' opponents hit.
- The Panthers shot at a 46.8% clip from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Spiders averaged.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Blake Francis averaged 14.0 points per contest to go with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
- Tyler Burton averaged 7.6 boards per game and Jacob Gilyard dished out 5.0 assists per game.
- Gilyard knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
- Gilyard averaged 3.6 takeaways per game, while Burton compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Corey Allen averaged 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game last season.
- Eliel Nsoseme grabbed 10.1 rebounds per game, while Justin Roberts dished out 4.7 assists per contest.
- Allen knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
- Roberts and Jalen Thomas were defensive standouts last season, with Roberts averaging 1.6 steals per game and Thomas collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
North Carolina Central
W 70-60
Home
11/12/2021
Utah State
L 85-74
Home
11/16/2021
Georgia State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Drake
-
Away
11/22/2021
Hofstra
-
Home
11/25/2021
Maryland
-
Home
12/1/2021
Wofford
-
Away
12/5/2021
Northern Iowa
-
Away
Georgia State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Brewton-Parker
W 97-37
Home
11/12/2021
Northeastern
W 83-64
Home
11/16/2021
Richmond
-
Away
11/20/2021
William & Mary
-
Away
11/27/2021
Rhode Island
-
Away
12/1/2021
Tennessee State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Mercer
-
Away
12/6/2021
Voorhees
-
Home
