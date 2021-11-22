Richmond vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Richmond vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Hofstra Pride (1-3) take on the Richmond Spiders (2-2) at Robins Center on Monday, November 22, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Richmond vs. Hofstra
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Robins Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Richmond vs. Hofstra
- Last year, the Spiders averaged 74.7 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 73.0 the Pride allowed.
- The Pride scored just 4.2 more points per game last year (73.2) than the Spiders allowed their opponents to score (69.0).
- Last season, the Spiders had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Pride's opponents knocked down.
- The Pride's 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Spiders gave up to their opponents (46.1%).
Richmond Players to Watch
- Blake Francis put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Tyler Burton pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game, while Jacob Gilyard averaged 5.0 assists per contest.
- Gilyard hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Gilyard averaged 3.6 steals per game, while Burton collected 0.6 blocks per contest.
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Jalen Ray averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season.
- Isaac Kante pulled down 10.1 rebounds per game, while Caleb Burgess notched 5.6 assists per contest.
- Ray knocked down 2.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Ray averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Tareq Coburn collected 0.8 blocks per contest.
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
North Carolina Central
W 70-60
Home
11/12/2021
Utah State
L 85-74
Home
11/16/2021
Georgia State
W 94-78
Home
11/20/2021
Drake
L 73-70
Away
11/22/2021
Hofstra
-
Home
11/25/2021
Maryland
-
Home
12/1/2021
Wofford
-
Away
12/5/2021
Northern Iowa
-
Away
12/11/2021
Toledo
-
Home
12/17/2021
NC State
-
Away
Hofstra Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Houston
L 83-75
Away
11/13/2021
Duquesne
W 73-63
Away
11/16/2021
Iona
L 82-74
Away
11/19/2021
Maryland
L 69-67
Away
11/22/2021
Richmond
-
Away
11/24/2021
Molloy
-
Home
11/27/2021
Detroit Mercy
-
Home
12/1/2021
Princeton
-
Home
12/4/2021
Bucknell
-
Home
12/8/2021
Stony Brook
-
Away
