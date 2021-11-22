Richmond vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Richmond vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Darlinstone Dubar (0) shoots the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hofstra Pride (1-3) take on the Richmond Spiders (2-2) at Robins Center on Monday, November 22, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Richmond vs. Hofstra

    Key Stats for Richmond vs. Hofstra

    • Last year, the Spiders averaged 74.7 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 73.0 the Pride allowed.
    • The Pride scored just 4.2 more points per game last year (73.2) than the Spiders allowed their opponents to score (69.0).
    • Last season, the Spiders had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Pride's opponents knocked down.
    • The Pride's 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Spiders gave up to their opponents (46.1%).

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • Blake Francis put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
    • Tyler Burton pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game, while Jacob Gilyard averaged 5.0 assists per contest.
    • Gilyard hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Gilyard averaged 3.6 steals per game, while Burton collected 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Hofstra Players to Watch

    • Jalen Ray averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season.
    • Isaac Kante pulled down 10.1 rebounds per game, while Caleb Burgess notched 5.6 assists per contest.
    • Ray knocked down 2.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Ray averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Tareq Coburn collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Richmond Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    North Carolina Central

    W 70-60

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Utah State

    L 85-74

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Georgia State

    W 94-78

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Drake

    L 73-70

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wofford

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    Hofstra Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Houston

    L 83-75

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Duquesne

    W 73-63

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Iona

    L 82-74

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Maryland

    L 69-67

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Molloy

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Princeton

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Bucknell

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Hofstra at Richmond

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

