Richmond vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

The Hofstra Pride (1-3) take on the Richmond Spiders (2-2) at Robins Center on Monday, November 22, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Hofstra

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Robins Center

Key Stats for Richmond vs. Hofstra

Last year, the Spiders averaged 74.7 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 73.0 the Pride allowed.

The Pride scored just 4.2 more points per game last year (73.2) than the Spiders allowed their opponents to score (69.0).

Last season, the Spiders had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Pride's opponents knocked down.

The Pride's 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Spiders gave up to their opponents (46.1%).

Richmond Players to Watch

Blake Francis put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Tyler Burton pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game, while Jacob Gilyard averaged 5.0 assists per contest.

Gilyard hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Gilyard averaged 3.6 steals per game, while Burton collected 0.6 blocks per contest.

Hofstra Players to Watch

Jalen Ray averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season.

Isaac Kante pulled down 10.1 rebounds per game, while Caleb Burgess notched 5.6 assists per contest.

Ray knocked down 2.8 threes per game a season ago.

Ray averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Tareq Coburn collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

Richmond Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 North Carolina Central W 70-60 Home 11/12/2021 Utah State L 85-74 Home 11/16/2021 Georgia State W 94-78 Home 11/20/2021 Drake L 73-70 Away 11/22/2021 Hofstra - Home 11/25/2021 Maryland - Home 12/1/2021 Wofford - Away 12/5/2021 Northern Iowa - Away 12/11/2021 Toledo - Home 12/17/2021 NC State - Away

Hofstra Schedule