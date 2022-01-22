Richmond vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Richmond vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The La Salle Explorers (6-9, 1-4 A-10) will host the Richmond Spiders (11-7, 2-3 A-10) after losing three home games in a row. The contest begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch La Salle vs. Richmond

Richmond vs La Salle Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Richmond

-7.5

144.5 points

Key Stats for La Salle vs. Richmond

  • The Spiders average only 3.7 more points per game (74.9) than the Explorers allow (71.2).
  • The Explorers score an average of 69.1 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 71.7 the Spiders allow.
  • The Spiders make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Explorers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • The Explorers are shooting 41.2% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 45.1% the Spiders' opponents have shot this season.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Jacob Gilyard averages a team-high 6.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 12.6 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 40.0% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Tyler Burton is tops on his team in both points (17.1) and rebounds (7.2) per game, and also puts up 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Grant Golden averages 14.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Nathan Cayo averages 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Nick Sherod is averaging 7.6 points, 0.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

La Salle Players to Watch

  • Clifton Moore paces the Explorers in scoring (11.8 points per game), and averages 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also posts 0.5 steals and 2.6 blocked shots.
  • Jack Clark is putting up 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 36.6% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
  • Anwar Gill is putting up a team-high 3.8 assists per contest. And he is contributing 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor.
  • Christian Ray is posting a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 4.8 points and 1.7 assists, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • Josh Nickelberry gives the Explorers 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Richmond at La Salle

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
