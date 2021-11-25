Richmond vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots during the second half against the George Mason Patriots at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond Spiders (3-2) take on the Maryland Terrapins (4-1) at Robins Center on Thursday, November 25, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Maryland

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Robins Center

Key Stats for Richmond vs. Maryland

The Terrapins average 71.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 72.8 the Spiders allow.

The Spiders' 77.8 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 65.6 the Terrapins give up to opponents.

The Terrapins are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Spiders allow to opponents.

The Spiders are shooting 48.3% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 40.9% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.

Maryland Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Terrapins this season is Eric Ayala, who averages 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Maryland's leading rebounder is Donta Scott averaging 8.2 boards per game and its best passer is Fatts Russell and his 3.4 assists per game.

Ayala leads the Terrapins in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Maryland steals leader is Hakim Hart, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Julian Reese, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Richmond Players to Watch

Tyler Burton holds the top spot on the Spiders leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Jacob Gilyard records more assists than any other Richmond player with 5.8 per game. He also averages 11.0 points and grabs 3.4 rebounds per game.

Burton is the top shooter from distance for the Spiders, hitting 3.4 threes per game.

Richmond's leader in steals is Gilyard with 3.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nathan Cayo with 0.8 per game.

Maryland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Quinnipiac W 83-69 Home 11/11/2021 George Washington W 71-64 Home 11/13/2021 Vermont W 68-57 Home 11/17/2021 George Mason L 71-66 Home 11/19/2021 Hofstra W 69-67 Home 11/25/2021 Richmond - Away 12/1/2021 Virginia Tech - Home 12/5/2021 Northwestern - Home 12/12/2021 Florida - Home 12/28/2021 Loyola (MD) - Home 12/30/2021 Brown - Home

Richmond Schedule