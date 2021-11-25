Richmond vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Richmond vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots during the second half against the George Mason Patriots at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Richmond Spiders (3-2) take on the Maryland Terrapins (4-1) at Robins Center on Thursday, November 25, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

    Key Stats for Richmond vs. Maryland

    • The Terrapins average 71.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 72.8 the Spiders allow.
    • The Spiders' 77.8 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 65.6 the Terrapins give up to opponents.
    • The Terrapins are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Spiders allow to opponents.
    • The Spiders are shooting 48.3% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 40.9% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Terrapins this season is Eric Ayala, who averages 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
    • Maryland's leading rebounder is Donta Scott averaging 8.2 boards per game and its best passer is Fatts Russell and his 3.4 assists per game.
    • Ayala leads the Terrapins in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Maryland steals leader is Hakim Hart, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Julian Reese, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • Tyler Burton holds the top spot on the Spiders leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
    • Jacob Gilyard records more assists than any other Richmond player with 5.8 per game. He also averages 11.0 points and grabs 3.4 rebounds per game.
    • Burton is the top shooter from distance for the Spiders, hitting 3.4 threes per game.
    • Richmond's leader in steals is Gilyard with 3.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nathan Cayo with 0.8 per game.

    Maryland Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Quinnipiac

    W 83-69

    Home

    11/11/2021

    George Washington

    W 71-64

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Vermont

    W 68-57

    Home

    11/17/2021

    George Mason

    L 71-66

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Hofstra

    W 69-67

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Brown

    -

    Home

    Richmond Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    North Carolina Central

    W 70-60

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Utah State

    L 85-74

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Georgia State

    W 94-78

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Drake

    L 73-70

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Hofstra

    W 81-68

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wofford

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Old Dominion

    -

    Home

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots during the second half against the George Mason Patriots at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
