Richmond vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Richmond vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (3-2) take on the Maryland Terrapins (4-1) at Robins Center on Thursday, November 25, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Richmond vs. Maryland
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Robins Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Richmond vs. Maryland
- The Terrapins average 71.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 72.8 the Spiders allow.
- The Spiders' 77.8 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 65.6 the Terrapins give up to opponents.
- The Terrapins are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Spiders allow to opponents.
- The Spiders are shooting 48.3% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 40.9% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.
Maryland Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Terrapins this season is Eric Ayala, who averages 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
- Maryland's leading rebounder is Donta Scott averaging 8.2 boards per game and its best passer is Fatts Russell and his 3.4 assists per game.
- Ayala leads the Terrapins in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Maryland steals leader is Hakim Hart, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Julian Reese, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Tyler Burton holds the top spot on the Spiders leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Jacob Gilyard records more assists than any other Richmond player with 5.8 per game. He also averages 11.0 points and grabs 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Burton is the top shooter from distance for the Spiders, hitting 3.4 threes per game.
- Richmond's leader in steals is Gilyard with 3.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nathan Cayo with 0.8 per game.
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Quinnipiac
W 83-69
Home
11/11/2021
George Washington
W 71-64
Home
11/13/2021
Vermont
W 68-57
Home
11/17/2021
George Mason
L 71-66
Home
11/19/2021
Hofstra
W 69-67
Home
11/25/2021
Richmond
-
Away
12/1/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
12/5/2021
Northwestern
-
Home
12/12/2021
Florida
-
Home
12/28/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
12/30/2021
Brown
-
Home
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
North Carolina Central
W 70-60
Home
11/12/2021
Utah State
L 85-74
Home
11/16/2021
Georgia State
W 94-78
Home
11/20/2021
Drake
L 73-70
Away
11/22/2021
Hofstra
W 81-68
Home
11/25/2021
Maryland
-
Home
12/1/2021
Wofford
-
Away
12/5/2021
Northern Iowa
-
Away
12/11/2021
Toledo
-
Home
12/17/2021
NC State
-
Away
12/19/2021
Old Dominion
-
Home
How To Watch
November
25
2021
Maryland at Richmond
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)