How to Watch Richmond vs. NC State in Men's College Basketball

Last time dans saw North Carolina State on the basketball court, the Wolfpack were in overtime against the then-top ranked team in the country, Purdue. Although NC State ended up losing the game, it was yet another impressive effort from a team that has exceeded expectations through the first month of the season. The Wolf Pack will look to stay on the right track Friday night against a hot Richmond team in the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout.

How to Watch Richmond vs. NC State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Freshman guard Terquavion Smith had a breakout performance against Purdue, scoring a career-high 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting. He also shot 3-of-7 from three.

NC State's offense is led by is redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron. Seabron is one of the ACC's top scorers, as his 19.7 points per game rank third in the conference. He's averaging a double-double, grabbing 10.6 rebounds per game as well.

The Wolfpack come into this game 7-3 on the year. Before losing to Purdue they had won four of their previous five games.

Meanwhile, Richmond enters Friday night on a hot streak, with three straight wins improving the Spiders' record to 6-4. Last time out, they escaped with a 72-69 win over Toledo. Junior forward Tyler Burton had a team-high 17 points in that one, and leads the Spiders in scoring this year averaging 18.4 points per game.

Friday night's tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. from Charlotte.

