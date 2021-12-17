Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond Spiders (6-4) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the NC State Wolf Pack (7-3) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at PNC Arena. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. Richmond

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: PNC Arena

PNC Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Richmond -1.5 141.5 points

Key Stats for NC State vs. Richmond

The 74.5 points per game the Spiders put up are just 2.1 more points than the Wolf Pack allow (72.4).

The Wolf Pack score 5.9 more points per game (77.6) than the Spiders give up (71.7).

The Spiders make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

The Wolf Pack are shooting 42.0% from the field, 4.4% lower than the 46.4% the Spiders' opponents have shot this season.

Richmond Players to Watch

Tyler Burton is tops on the Spiders with 18.4 points per game and 6.6 rebounds, while also posting 0.8 assists.

Jacob Gilyard paces his squad in assists per game (5.4), and also posts 12.0 points and 3.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 3.4 steals (first in the nation) and 0.0 blocked shots.

Grant Golden posts 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 55.5% from the field and 44.8% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Nathan Cayo posts 7.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the floor.

Nick Sherod averages 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 32.4% from the floor and 36.0% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

NC State Players to Watch