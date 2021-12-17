Publish date:
How to Watch Richmond vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (6-4) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the NC State Wolf Pack (7-3) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at PNC Arena. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream: ACCN
Key Stats for NC State vs. Richmond
- The 74.5 points per game the Spiders put up are just 2.1 more points than the Wolf Pack allow (72.4).
- The Wolf Pack score 5.9 more points per game (77.6) than the Spiders give up (71.7).
- The Spiders make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 42.0% from the field, 4.4% lower than the 46.4% the Spiders' opponents have shot this season.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Tyler Burton is tops on the Spiders with 18.4 points per game and 6.6 rebounds, while also posting 0.8 assists.
- Jacob Gilyard paces his squad in assists per game (5.4), and also posts 12.0 points and 3.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 3.4 steals (first in the nation) and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Grant Golden posts 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 55.5% from the field and 44.8% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Nathan Cayo posts 7.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the floor.
- Nick Sherod averages 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 32.4% from the floor and 36.0% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron tops the Wolf Pack in scoring (19.7 points per game), rebounding (10.5) and assists (2.8), shooting 52.5% from the field. He also averages 2.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jericole Hellems gets the Wolf Pack 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Terquavion Smith gets the Wolf Pack 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Cam Hayes is putting up 11.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 38.2% of his shots from the floor.
- The Wolf Pack get 4.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.0 assists per game from Ebenezer Dowuona.
