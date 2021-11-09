Richmond vs. North Carolina Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Richmond vs. North Carolina Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Carolina Central Eagles (0-0) battle the Richmond Spiders (0-0) at Robins Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Richmond vs. North Carolina Central

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Robins Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Richmond vs. North Carolina Central

    • Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Spiders averaged were only 3.1 more points than the Eagles allowed (71.6).
    • The Eagles scored an average of 67.3 points per game last year, only 1.7 fewer points than the 69.0 the Spiders allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Spiders had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
    • The Eagles shot 42.1% from the field, 4.0% lower than the 46.1% the Spiders' opponents shot last season.

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • Blake Francis put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
    • Tyler Burton pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game, while Jacob Gilyard dished out 5.0 assists per contest.
    • Gilyard knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Gilyard and Burton were defensive standouts last season, with Gilyard averaging 3.6 steals per game and Burton collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    North Carolina Central Players to Watch

    • C.J. Keyser averaged 16.6 points per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
    • Deven Palmer grabbed 3.9 rebounds per game, while Jordan Perkins dished out 4.2 assists per contest.
    • Palmer knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Perkins averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Palmer compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Richmond Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    North Carolina Central

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Drake

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    North Carolina Central Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Warren Wilson

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Apprentice

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    North Carolina Central at Richmond

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    George Washington
    College Basketball

    How to Watch St. Francis (Pa.) at George Washington

    1 minute ago
    Loyola Chicago
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Coppin State at Loyola Chicago

    1 minute ago
    Oklahoma Sooners
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northwestern State at Oklahoma

    1 minute ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    North Carolina Central vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks running back David Afari (11) avoids a tackle by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Terell Smith (4) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots while Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) defends during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) reacts during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Loyola (MD) vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) scrambles for yards during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsfb24 11
    College Football

    Western Michigan vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Richmond vs. North Carolina Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy