Richmond vs. North Carolina Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

How to Watch Richmond vs. North Carolina Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Central Eagles (0-0) battle the Richmond Spiders (0-0) at Robins Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Robins Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Richmond vs. North Carolina Central
- Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Spiders averaged were only 3.1 more points than the Eagles allowed (71.6).
- The Eagles scored an average of 67.3 points per game last year, only 1.7 fewer points than the 69.0 the Spiders allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Spiders had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
- The Eagles shot 42.1% from the field, 4.0% lower than the 46.1% the Spiders' opponents shot last season.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Blake Francis put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Tyler Burton pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game, while Jacob Gilyard dished out 5.0 assists per contest.
- Gilyard knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
- Gilyard and Burton were defensive standouts last season, with Gilyard averaging 3.6 steals per game and Burton collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
North Carolina Central Players to Watch
- C.J. Keyser averaged 16.6 points per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
- Deven Palmer grabbed 3.9 rebounds per game, while Jordan Perkins dished out 4.2 assists per contest.
- Palmer knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Perkins averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Palmer compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
North Carolina Central
-
Home
11/12/2021
Utah State
-
Home
11/16/2021
Georgia State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Drake
-
Away
11/22/2021
Hofstra
-
Home
11/25/2021
Maryland
-
Home
North Carolina Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Richmond
-
Away
11/13/2021
Memphis
-
Away
11/16/2021
Iowa
-
Away
11/20/2021
Alabama State
-
Away
11/23/2021
Warren Wilson
-
Home
11/27/2021
Apprentice
-
Home
