Richmond vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

How to Watch Richmond vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (4-4) battle the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4) at McLeod Center on Sunday, December 5, 2021. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Richmond
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: McLeod Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Richmond
- The Panthers average 74.8 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 74.5 the Spiders allow.
- The Spiders' 76.6 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 72.5 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- The Panthers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Spiders have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- The Spiders have shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- AJ Green is tops on his team in both points (18.2) and assists (2.3) per contest, and also posts 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Nate Heise posts 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 54.3% from the field and 46.2% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Austin Phyfe leads the Panthers at 2.8 assists per game, while also averaging 4.0 rebounds and 8.3 points.
- Trae Berhow is tops on the Panthers at 5.0 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 8.3 points.
- Noah Carter posts 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Grant Golden is averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest, making 61.2% of his shots from the floor and 50.0% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
- Jacob Gilyard is averaging a team-high 5.4 assists per contest. And he is contributing 12.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 37.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.
- Tyler Burton leads the Spiders in scoring (17.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.4), and puts up 0.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Nathan Cayo is averaging 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 51.1% of his shots from the field.
- Nick Sherod gets the Spiders 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
