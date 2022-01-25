Skip to main content

How to Watch Richmond at Rhode Island in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Richmond hits the road Tuesday night looking to win its third straight game when it plays Rhode Island.

The Richmond men's basketball team got its second straight win Saturday when it beat La Salle 64–56. The win evened the Spiders' Atlantic 10 record at 3–3 and pushed them to 12–7 overall.

How to Watch Richmond at Rhode Island in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Richmond at Rhode Island game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It's just the second time they have won at least two in a row this season. They won six in a row during December but have gone just 3–3 since. 

The Spiders have been playing well basketball lately and are looking to keep it going on Tuesday night when they play a Rhode Island team that is coming off an upset loss to George Washington.

The Rams had their three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when they suffered a shocking loss to George Washington. Rhode Island came into the game 3–1 in the A-10 with its only loss coming to first place Davidson but came out flat in the loss.

Tuesday night they will look to put that loss behind them and get a home win against a Richmond team that is playing well.

Regional restrictions may apply.

