Richmond vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

The Richmond Spiders (12-7, 3-3 A-10) hit the road in A-10 action against the Rhode Island Rams (11-5, 3-2 A-10) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Richmond
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Thomas F. Ryan Center
Key Stats for Rhode Island vs. Richmond
- The Spiders score 74.3 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allow.
- The Rams' 70.3 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 70.8 the Spiders allow to opponents.
- This season, the Spiders have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Rams' opponents have knocked down.
- The Rams have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Spiders have averaged.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Jacob Gilyard paces the Spiders at 6.2 assists per contest, while also posting 3.6 rebounds and 12.3 points.
- Tyler Burton is tops on his squad in both points (16.8) and rebounds (7.0) per contest, and also averages 0.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Grant Golden puts up 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Nathan Cayo averages 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Nick Sherod is averaging 7.2 points, 0.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Makhel Mitchell is No. 1 on the Rams in scoring (12.3 points per game), and averages 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 3.3 blocked shots (sixth in the nation).
- Jeremy Sheppard is the Rams' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he contributes 12.2 points and 3.1 rebounds.
- Makhi Mitchell leads the Rams in rebounding (6.5 per game), and posts 9.2 points and 1.6 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- The Rams get 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Antwan Walker.
- The Rams receive 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Ishmael Leggett.
