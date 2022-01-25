Richmond vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Richmond vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond Spiders (12-7, 3-3 A-10) hit the road in A-10 action against the Rhode Island Rams (11-5, 3-2 A-10) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Richmond

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Thomas F. Ryan Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Richmond vs Rhode Island Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Richmond

-1

137.5 points

Key Stats for Rhode Island vs. Richmond

  • The Spiders score 74.3 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allow.
  • The Rams' 70.3 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 70.8 the Spiders allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Spiders have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Rams' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Rams have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Spiders have averaged.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Jacob Gilyard paces the Spiders at 6.2 assists per contest, while also posting 3.6 rebounds and 12.3 points.
  • Tyler Burton is tops on his squad in both points (16.8) and rebounds (7.0) per contest, and also averages 0.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Grant Golden puts up 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Nathan Cayo averages 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Nick Sherod is averaging 7.2 points, 0.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Makhel Mitchell is No. 1 on the Rams in scoring (12.3 points per game), and averages 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 3.3 blocked shots (sixth in the nation).
  • Jeremy Sheppard is the Rams' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he contributes 12.2 points and 3.1 rebounds.
  • Makhi Mitchell leads the Rams in rebounding (6.5 per game), and posts 9.2 points and 1.6 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • The Rams get 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Antwan Walker.
  • The Rams receive 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Ishmael Leggett.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Richmond at Rhode Island

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
