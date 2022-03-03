Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (19-8, 11-5 A-10) will look to build on a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Richmond Spiders (19-11, 10-7 A-10) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Reilly Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Reilly Center

Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond

The Bonnies record 70.6 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 69 the Spiders give up.

The Spiders put up an average of 72.5 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 66.7 the Bonnies give up to opponents.

The Bonnies are shooting 45% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Spiders allow to opponents.

The Spiders' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bonnies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Osun Osunniyi averages a team-best 7.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 11.2 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 60.1% from the floor.

Jaren Holmes posts 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 39% from the field and 26.5% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Adaway puts up 15.8 points and 1.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 6.4 rebounds, shooting 48.2% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Lofton leads his squad in assists per contest (5.9), and also averages 12.9 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 2.3 steals (ninth in the country) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dominick Welch averages 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the field and 36% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Richmond Players to Watch