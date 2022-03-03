Skip to main content

How to Watch Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (19-8, 11-5 A-10) will look to build on a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Richmond Spiders (19-11, 10-7 A-10) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Reilly Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond

Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond

  • The Bonnies record 70.6 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 69 the Spiders give up.
  • The Spiders put up an average of 72.5 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 66.7 the Bonnies give up to opponents.
  • The Bonnies are shooting 45% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Spiders allow to opponents.
  • The Spiders' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bonnies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

  • Osun Osunniyi averages a team-best 7.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 11.2 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 60.1% from the floor.
  • Jaren Holmes posts 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 39% from the field and 26.5% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jalen Adaway puts up 15.8 points and 1.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 6.4 rebounds, shooting 48.2% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Kyle Lofton leads his squad in assists per contest (5.9), and also averages 12.9 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 2.3 steals (ninth in the country) and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Dominick Welch averages 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the field and 36% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Jacob Gilyard paces the Spiders in assists (5.7 per game), and averages 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also averages 3 steals (first in the nation) and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Tyler Burton is the Spiders' top scorer (16.4 points per game) and rebounder (7.4), and averages 1 assists.
  • Grant Golden gets the Spiders 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • The Spiders receive 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Nathan Cayo.
  • Nick Sherod gives the Spiders 6.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Richmond at St. Bonaventure

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

