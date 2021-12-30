Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Richmond Spiders (9-4, 0-0 A-10) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-5, 0-0 A-10) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Robins Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Robins Center
    Key Stats for Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

    • The Spiders average 5.0 more points per game (75.1) than the Hawks give up (70.1).
    • The Hawks put up an average of 71.0 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 69.4 the Spiders give up.
    • The Spiders make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • Tyler Burton leads the Spiders in scoring and rebounding, tallying 18.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
    • Jacob Gilyard leads Richmond in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 10.4 points per contest.
    • Burton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • The Richmond steals leader is Gilyard, who averages 3.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Burton, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

    • The Hawks' Jordan Hall averages enough points (16.6 per game) and assists (6.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Taylor Funk is at the top of the Saint Joseph's (PA) rebounding leaderboard with 7.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 14.2 points and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.
    • Funk averages 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
    • Saint Joseph's (PA)'s leader in steals is Hall with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dahmir Bishop with 0.8 per game.

    Richmond Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Northern Iowa

    W 60-52

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Toledo

    W 72-69

    Home

    12/17/2021

    NC State

    W 83-74

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Old Dominion

    W 67-61

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Bucknell

    W 81-50

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    UMass

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Fordham

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    George Mason

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Davidson

    -

    Home

    Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Binghamton

    W 79-57

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Villanova

    L 81-52

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 78-71

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Temple

    W 68-49

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Bradley

    L 77-73

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    George Washington

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Davidson

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    George Mason

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Rhode Island

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    La Salle

    -

    Home

    December
    30
    2021

    Saint Joseph's at Richmond

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
