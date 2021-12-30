How to Watch Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (9-4, 0-0 A-10) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-5, 0-0 A-10) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Robins Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Robins Center
Key Stats for Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- The Spiders average 5.0 more points per game (75.1) than the Hawks give up (70.1).
- The Hawks put up an average of 71.0 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 69.4 the Spiders give up.
- The Spiders make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
Richmond Players to Watch
- Tyler Burton leads the Spiders in scoring and rebounding, tallying 18.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
- Jacob Gilyard leads Richmond in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 10.4 points per contest.
- Burton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Richmond steals leader is Gilyard, who averages 3.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Burton, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- The Hawks' Jordan Hall averages enough points (16.6 per game) and assists (6.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Taylor Funk is at the top of the Saint Joseph's (PA) rebounding leaderboard with 7.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 14.2 points and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.
- Funk averages 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Saint Joseph's (PA)'s leader in steals is Hall with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dahmir Bishop with 0.8 per game.
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Northern Iowa
W 60-52
Away
12/11/2021
Toledo
W 72-69
Home
12/17/2021
NC State
W 83-74
Away
12/19/2021
Old Dominion
W 67-61
Home
12/22/2021
Bucknell
W 81-50
Home
12/30/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Home
1/2/2022
Saint Louis
-
Away
1/5/2022
UMass
-
Home
1/8/2022
Fordham
-
Away
1/11/2022
George Mason
-
Home
1/14/2022
Davidson
-
Home
Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Binghamton
W 79-57
Home
12/4/2021
Villanova
L 81-52
Away
12/8/2021
Pennsylvania
W 78-71
Home
12/11/2021
Temple
W 68-49
Home
12/18/2021
Bradley
L 77-73
Away
12/30/2021
Richmond
-
Away
1/2/2022
George Washington
-
Home
1/5/2022
Davidson
-
Home
1/8/2022
George Mason
-
Away
1/12/2022
Rhode Island
-
Away
1/17/2022
La Salle
-
Home