    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Richmond vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Richmond Spiders (9-5, 0-0 A-10) hope to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (8-4, 0-0 A-10) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Richmond

    Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Richmond

    • The Billikens put up 11.7 more points per game (82.1) than the Spiders allow (70.4).
    • The Spiders put up 5.7 more points per game (73.7) than the Billikens give up (68).
    • This season, the Billikens have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Spiders' opponents have hit.
    • The Spiders are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.8% the Billikens' opponents have shot this season.

    Saint Louis Players to Watch

    • Yuri Collins puts up a team-best 7.9 assists per game. He is also posting 10.1 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 41.3% from the field.
    • Francis Okoro is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (6.8), and also puts up 8.7 points and 0.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
    • Jordan Nesbitt puts up 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Marten Linssen averages 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the floor.
    • Gibson Jimerson is tops on his team in both points (16.3) and assists (0.7) per game, and also averages 1.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • Tyler Burton tops the Spiders in scoring (18.2 points per game) and rebounding (6.9), and produces 0.8 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Jacob Gilyard is averaging a team-high 6.4 assists per contest. And he is delivering 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 33.6% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
    • Grant Golden is posting 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, making 55% of his shots from the floor and 41.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
    • Nathan Cayo gives the Spiders 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Nick Sherod is posting 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 30.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Richmond at Saint Louis

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

