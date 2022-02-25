Skip to main content

How to Watch Richmond vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond Spiders (18-10, 9-6 A-10) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Saint Louis Billikens (19-9, 10-5 A-10) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Saint Louis

Key Stats for Richmond vs. Saint Louis

  • The 73.3 points per game the Spiders average are 5.5 more points than the Billikens give up (67.8).
  • The Billikens score 8.5 more points per game (78.1) than the Spiders allow their opponents to score (69.6).
  • This season, the Spiders have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Billikens' opponents have made.
  • The Billikens' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Spiders have given up to their opponents (44.3%).

Richmond Players to Watch

  • The Spiders leader in points and rebounds is Tyler Burton, who scores 16.6 points and pulls down 7.4 boards per game.
  • Richmond's best passer is Jacob Gilyard, who averages 6.0 assists per game to go with his 12.6 PPG scoring average.
  • Gilyard leads the Spiders in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Richmond steals leader is Gilyard, who averages 3.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Burton, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Saint Louis Players to Watch

  • Gibson Jimerson is at the top of the Billikens scoring leaderboard with 16.2 points per game. He also pulls down 2.4 rebounds and averages 0.8 assists per game.
  • Francis Okoro puts up a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 10.5 points and 0.4 assists per game for Saint Louis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Yuri Collins has the top spot for assists with 8.1 per game, adding 11.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per outing.
  • Jimerson is the top shooter from distance for the Billikens, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Saint Louis' leader in steals is Collins with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Okoro with 1.3 per game.

Richmond Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

George Mason

W 62-59

Home

2/9/2022

George Mason

L 87-84

Away

2/12/2022

La Salle

W 77-63

Home

2/18/2022

VCU

L 77-57

Away

2/22/2022

George Washington

W 84-71

Away

2/25/2022

Saint Louis

-

Home

3/1/2022

Dayton

-

Home

3/4/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Away

Saint Louis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Saint Bonaventure

L 68-61

Home

2/14/2022

Saint Bonaventure

L 83-79

Away

2/16/2022

La Salle

W 90-64

Home

2/19/2022

Davidson

L 79-58

Away

2/22/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 72-61

Home

2/25/2022

Richmond

-

Away

3/2/2022

Rhode Island

-

Away

3/5/2022

VCU

-

Home

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Saint Louis at Richmond

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

