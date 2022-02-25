How to Watch Richmond vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (18-10, 9-6 A-10) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Saint Louis Billikens (19-9, 10-5 A-10) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Richmond vs. Saint Louis
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Robins Center
Key Stats for Richmond vs. Saint Louis
- The 73.3 points per game the Spiders average are 5.5 more points than the Billikens give up (67.8).
- The Billikens score 8.5 more points per game (78.1) than the Spiders allow their opponents to score (69.6).
- This season, the Spiders have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Billikens' opponents have made.
- The Billikens' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Spiders have given up to their opponents (44.3%).
Richmond Players to Watch
- The Spiders leader in points and rebounds is Tyler Burton, who scores 16.6 points and pulls down 7.4 boards per game.
- Richmond's best passer is Jacob Gilyard, who averages 6.0 assists per game to go with his 12.6 PPG scoring average.
- Gilyard leads the Spiders in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Richmond steals leader is Gilyard, who averages 3.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Burton, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Gibson Jimerson is at the top of the Billikens scoring leaderboard with 16.2 points per game. He also pulls down 2.4 rebounds and averages 0.8 assists per game.
- Francis Okoro puts up a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 10.5 points and 0.4 assists per game for Saint Louis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Yuri Collins has the top spot for assists with 8.1 per game, adding 11.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per outing.
- Jimerson is the top shooter from distance for the Billikens, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Saint Louis' leader in steals is Collins with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Okoro with 1.3 per game.
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
George Mason
W 62-59
Home
2/9/2022
George Mason
L 87-84
Away
2/12/2022
La Salle
W 77-63
Home
2/18/2022
VCU
L 77-57
Away
2/22/2022
George Washington
W 84-71
Away
2/25/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home
3/1/2022
Dayton
-
Home
3/4/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
Saint Bonaventure
L 68-61
Home
2/14/2022
Saint Bonaventure
L 83-79
Away
2/16/2022
La Salle
W 90-64
Home
2/19/2022
Davidson
L 79-58
Away
2/22/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 72-61
Home
2/25/2022
Richmond
-
Away
3/2/2022
Rhode Island
-
Away
3/5/2022
VCU
-
Home
