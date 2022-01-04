Richmond vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Richmond vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (9-6, 0-0 A-10) host the UMass Minutemen (7-5, 0-0 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at Robins Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Robins Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Richmond vs. UMass
- The Spiders average 73.4 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 78.0 the Minutemen give up.
- The Minutemen's 79.6 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 70.7 the Spiders allow to opponents.
- This season, the Spiders have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Minutemen's opponents have made.
- The Minutemen have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Spiders have averaged.
Richmond Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Spiders is Tyler Burton, who averages 18.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
- Richmond's best passer is Jacob Gilyard, who averages 6.2 assists per game to go with his 10.1 PPG scoring average.
- Burton leads the Spiders in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Richmond steals leader is Gilyard, who averages 3.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Burton, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
UMass Players to Watch
- The Minutemen's Noah Fernandes racks up enough points (14.0 per game) and assists (4.5 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Trent Buttrick grabs 4.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.7 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UMass rebounding leaderboard.
- CJ Kelly hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Minutemen.
- Buttrick's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) pace UMass on defense.
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
NC State
W 83-74
Away
12/19/2021
Old Dominion
W 67-61
Home
12/22/2021
Bucknell
W 81-50
Home
12/30/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
L 83-56
Home
1/2/2022
Saint Louis
L 76-69
Away
1/5/2022
UMass
-
Home
1/8/2022
Fordham
-
Away
1/11/2022
George Mason
-
Home
1/14/2022
Davidson
-
Home
1/22/2022
La Salle
-
Away
1/25/2022
Rhode Island
-
Away
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Rutgers
W 85-83
Home
12/4/2021
Harvard
W 87-77
Home
12/7/2021
Northeastern
L 82-76
Away
12/11/2021
North Texas
L 66-57
Away
12/19/2021
Fairfield
W 77-73
Home
1/5/2022
Richmond
-
Away
1/8/2022
Duquesne
-
Home
1/11/2022
Davidson
-
Away
1/15/2022
Rhode Island
-
Home
1/23/2022
Saint Louis
-
Away
1/26/2022
La Salle
-
Away