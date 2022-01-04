Richmond vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Richmond vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Richmond Spiders (9-6, 0-0 A-10) host the UMass Minutemen (7-5, 0-0 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at Robins Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

    How to Watch Richmond vs. UMass

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Robins Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Richmond vs. UMass

    • The Spiders average 73.4 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 78.0 the Minutemen give up.
    • The Minutemen's 79.6 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 70.7 the Spiders allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Spiders have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Minutemen's opponents have made.
    • The Minutemen have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Spiders have averaged.

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Spiders is Tyler Burton, who averages 18.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
    • Richmond's best passer is Jacob Gilyard, who averages 6.2 assists per game to go with his 10.1 PPG scoring average.
    • Burton leads the Spiders in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Richmond steals leader is Gilyard, who averages 3.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Burton, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • The Minutemen's Noah Fernandes racks up enough points (14.0 per game) and assists (4.5 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Trent Buttrick grabs 4.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.7 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UMass rebounding leaderboard.
    • CJ Kelly hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Minutemen.
    • Buttrick's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) pace UMass on defense.

    Richmond Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/17/2021

    NC State

    W 83-74

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Old Dominion

    W 67-61

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Bucknell

    W 81-50

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    L 83-56

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Saint Louis

    L 76-69

    Away

    1/5/2022

    UMass

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Fordham

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    George Mason

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Davidson

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    1/25/2022

    Rhode Island

    -

    Away

    UMass Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Rutgers

    W 85-83

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Harvard

    W 87-77

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Northeastern

    L 82-76

    Away

    12/11/2021

    North Texas

    L 66-57

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Fairfield

    W 77-73

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Duquesne

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Davidson

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Rhode Island

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    1/26/2022

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Massachusetts at Richmond

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

