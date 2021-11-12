Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Richmond vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

    The Richmond Spiders (0-0) take on the Utah State Aggies (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Richmond vs. Utah State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Robins Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Richmond vs. Utah State

    • Last year, the Spiders scored 74.7 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 62.3 the Aggies gave up.
    • The Aggies scored an average of 72.6 points per game last year, only 3.6 more points than the 69.0 the Spiders gave up to opponents.
    • The Spiders shot 47.2% from the field last season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Aggies allowed to opponents.
    • The Aggies shot 44.6% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 46.1% the Spiders' opponents shot last season.

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • Blake Francis averaged 14.0 points per contest to go with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
    • Tyler Burton averaged 7.6 boards per game and Jacob Gilyard dished out 5.0 assists per game.
    • Gilyard hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Gilyard and Burton were defensive standouts last season, with Gilyard averaging 3.6 steals per game and Burton collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • Neemias Queta scored 14.9 points and grabbed 10.1 boards per game last season.
    • Rollie Worster distributed 3.4 assists per game while scoring 8.6 PPG.
    • Brock Miller knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Justin Bean and Queta were defensive standouts last season, with Bean averaging 1.3 steals per game and Queta collecting 3.3 blocks per contest.

    Richmond Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    North Carolina Central

    W 70-60

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Drake

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wofford

    -

    Away

    Utah State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UC Davis

    L 72-69

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UT Arlington

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Carroll (MT)

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    BYU

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Utah State at Richmond

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17122012
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Hornets

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17143817
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Blue Jackets

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17128247
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Hurricanes

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_15837611
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch South Carolina at South Dakota in Women's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_15713012
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Morehead State at UAB

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_13568006
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Northeastern at UMass Lowell

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Olivier Sarr (30) Kentucky Wildcats guard Dontaie Allen (11) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaiah Jackson (23) celebrate after a basket during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Robert Morris at Kentucky

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_12981040
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Vermont at New Hampshire

    4 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 2
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy