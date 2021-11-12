Publish date:
How to Watch Richmond vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (0-0) take on the Utah State Aggies (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Robins Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Richmond vs. Utah State
- Last year, the Spiders scored 74.7 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 62.3 the Aggies gave up.
- The Aggies scored an average of 72.6 points per game last year, only 3.6 more points than the 69.0 the Spiders gave up to opponents.
- The Spiders shot 47.2% from the field last season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Aggies allowed to opponents.
- The Aggies shot 44.6% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 46.1% the Spiders' opponents shot last season.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Blake Francis averaged 14.0 points per contest to go with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
- Tyler Burton averaged 7.6 boards per game and Jacob Gilyard dished out 5.0 assists per game.
- Gilyard hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Gilyard and Burton were defensive standouts last season, with Gilyard averaging 3.6 steals per game and Burton collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Neemias Queta scored 14.9 points and grabbed 10.1 boards per game last season.
- Rollie Worster distributed 3.4 assists per game while scoring 8.6 PPG.
- Brock Miller knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
- Justin Bean and Queta were defensive standouts last season, with Bean averaging 1.3 steals per game and Queta collecting 3.3 blocks per contest.
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
North Carolina Central
W 70-60
Home
11/12/2021
Utah State
-
Home
11/16/2021
Georgia State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Drake
-
Away
11/22/2021
Hofstra
-
Home
11/25/2021
Maryland
-
Home
12/1/2021
Wofford
-
Away
Utah State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UC Davis
L 72-69
Home
11/12/2021
Richmond
-
Away
11/18/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Home
11/27/2021
UT Arlington
-
Home
11/29/2021
Carroll (MT)
-
Home
12/2/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
12/8/2021
BYU
-
Away
