Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 seed VCU Rams (21-8, 14-4 A-10) face off against the No. 6 seed Richmond Spiders (20-12, 10-8 A-10) in the A-10 Tournament Friday at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 8:30 PM. Watch as both teams try to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch VCU vs. Richmond

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total VCU -3.5 130.5 points

Key Stats for VCU vs. Richmond

The 66.1 points per game the Rams put up are the same as the Spiders give up.

The Spiders score an average of 72 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 60.8 the Rams give up to opponents.

This season, the Rams have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Spiders' opponents have hit.

The Spiders are shooting 44.6% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 38.8% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

VCU Players to Watch

Vince Williams leads his team in points (13.3), rebounds (5.6) and assists (3.1) per contest, shooting 47% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is putting up 11.1 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

KeShawn Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 1.6 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Jayden Nunn puts up 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hason Ward averages 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.9% from the floor.

Richmond Players to Watch