How to Watch Richmond vs. VCU: A-10 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 seed VCU Rams (21-8, 14-4 A-10) face off against the No. 6 seed Richmond Spiders (20-12, 10-8 A-10) in the A-10 Tournament Friday at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 8:30 PM. Watch as both teams try to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
How to Watch VCU vs. Richmond
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
VCU
-3.5
130.5 points
Key Stats for VCU vs. Richmond
- The 66.1 points per game the Rams put up are the same as the Spiders give up.
- The Spiders score an average of 72 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 60.8 the Rams give up to opponents.
- This season, the Rams have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Spiders' opponents have hit.
- The Spiders are shooting 44.6% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 38.8% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.
VCU Players to Watch
- Vince Williams leads his team in points (13.3), rebounds (5.6) and assists (3.1) per contest, shooting 47% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Adrian Baldwin Jr. is putting up 11.1 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
- KeShawn Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 1.6 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.
- Jayden Nunn puts up 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Hason Ward averages 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.9% from the floor.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Jacob Gilyard is No. 1 on the Spiders in assists (5.6 per game), and produces 12.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also posts 3.1 steals (first in the country) and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Tyler Burton is putting up team highs in points (16.4 per game) and rebounds (7.5). And he is contributing 1 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Grant Golden is averaging 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 52.4% of his shots from the field.
- Nathan Cayo is averaging 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 55.9% of his shots from the floor.
- The Spiders receive 3.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Matt Grace.
