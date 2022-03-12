Skip to main content

How to Watch Richmond vs. VCU: A-10 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 seed VCU Rams (21-8, 14-4 A-10) face off against the No. 6 seed Richmond Spiders (20-12, 10-8 A-10) in the A-10 Tournament Friday at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 8:30 PM. Watch as both teams try to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch VCU vs. Richmond

VCU vs Richmond Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

VCU

-3.5

130.5 points

Key Stats for VCU vs. Richmond

  • The 66.1 points per game the Rams put up are the same as the Spiders give up.
  • The Spiders score an average of 72 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 60.8 the Rams give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Rams have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Spiders' opponents have hit.
  • The Spiders are shooting 44.6% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 38.8% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

VCU Players to Watch

  • Vince Williams leads his team in points (13.3), rebounds (5.6) and assists (3.1) per contest, shooting 47% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Adrian Baldwin Jr. is putting up 11.1 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
  • KeShawn Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 1.6 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.
  • Jayden Nunn puts up 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Hason Ward averages 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.9% from the floor.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Jacob Gilyard is No. 1 on the Spiders in assists (5.6 per game), and produces 12.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also posts 3.1 steals (first in the country) and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Tyler Burton is putting up team highs in points (16.4 per game) and rebounds (7.5). And he is contributing 1 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
  • Grant Golden is averaging 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 52.4% of his shots from the field.
  • Nathan Cayo is averaging 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 55.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Spiders receive 3.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Matt Grace.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Atlantic 10 Tournament: Richmond vs. VCU

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

