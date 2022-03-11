Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlantic 10 Tournament: Richmond vs VCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 6 Richmond will play its crosstown rival, No. 3 VCU, in tonight's quarterfinal game in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Richmond is coming off of a win over No. 11 Rhode Island on Thursday night. Grant Golden put up 19 points to help the sixth-seeded Spiders advance to the quarterfinals with a score of 64-59. 

How to Watch Richmond vs VCU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Richmond vs VCU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spiders had quite the undertaking in the second half to come back from a 15-point deficit. Guard Jacob Gilyard spoke in an interview and said the team seemed to have multiple issues arise to keep the team from playing its best in the first half where it recorded a season-low 21 points. The Spiders were able to create more opportunities in the second half, ending the game on a 17-4 run to claim the victory and advance in the tournament.

As the No. 3 seed in the tournament, the Rams gained an automatic bid to the quarterfinals. The Rams' most recent game was played last weekend against No. 5 Saint Louis, in which they lost 69-65. Vince Williams Jr. scored a career-high 26 points in the fight for a comeback, but it did not prove to be enough for the Rams to bring home a victory. 

The last time these two teams met was in February as VCU walked away with a 20-point win over the Spiders. Crosstown rivalry games are always fun to watch and this game should be no exception with such big stakes.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Richmond vs. VCU

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Regional restrictions may apply.

