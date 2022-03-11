How to Watch MAAC Tournament: Rider vs. Monmouth

Rider will look to knock off Monmouth in this semifinal matchup in the MAAC Tournament.

Rider is riding high after a one-point victory over No. 1 MAAC seed Iona on Wednesday night. Dwight Murray Jr. led the team with 21 points, 19 of which came in the second half, in the 71-70 win. Murray Jr. scored the game-winning basket with 7.5 seconds left in the game to pull off the upset.

How to Watch Rider vs. Monmouth Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNNews

The game was a true back-and-forth battle, with both teams overtaking the lead several times throughout. The win marked the first time Rider has won a quarterfinal game since 2011 and snapped a nine-game losing streak to Iona.

Monmouth took down Niagara on Thursday night by a score of 61-58. Marcus Hammond led the Hawks in scoring with 17 points. Shavar Reynolds tacked on 15 points in the game to assist in the win.

Monmouth and Niagara went into the locker room tied at halftime. With an even score of 35-35, it was important for Monmouth to come into the half strongly and the team did just that. The Hawks went on a 6-0 run immediately after halftime, but Niagara came back to tie it. After another 7-0 run for Monmouth, Niagara tied it up again. Despite the Hawks taking a game-high seven-point lead within the 10-minute mark, the Purple Eagles of Niagara were able to bring it within three, but could not regain control.

With both Monmouth and Rider playing such tight games in the quarterfinal, this semifinal match-up will be one to watch for fans.

