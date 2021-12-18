Rider vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Rider vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

    The Rider Broncs (3-8) will visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Rider

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Rider

    • The Scarlet Knights average 65.8 points per game, seven fewer points than the 72.8 the Broncs give up.
    • The Broncs' 64.8 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 67.2 the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
    • The Scarlet Knights make 40.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Broncs have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
    • The Broncs are shooting 37% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 41.1% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Ron Harper Jr. is tops on his squad in both points (15.8) and rebounds (7.9) per contest, and also posts 2.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Clifford Omoruyi puts up 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Caleb McConnell puts up 6.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Paul Mulcahy paces the Scarlet Knights at 4.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 4 rebounds and 5.6 points.
    • Aundre Hyatt posts 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

    Rider Players to Watch

    • Dimencio Vaughn is putting up 12.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 42.7% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
    • The Broncs get 8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Mervin James.
    • Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson paces the Broncs in rebounding (7 per game), and averages 6.7 points and 0.6 assists. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Allen Powell is averaging 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 28.7% of his shots from the floor and 26.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Rider at Rutgers

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

