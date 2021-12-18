Rider vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Rider Broncs (3-8) will visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Rider

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Rider

The Scarlet Knights average 65.8 points per game, seven fewer points than the 72.8 the Broncs give up.

The Broncs' 64.8 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 67.2 the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

The Scarlet Knights make 40.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Broncs have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

The Broncs are shooting 37% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 41.1% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. is tops on his squad in both points (15.8) and rebounds (7.9) per contest, and also posts 2.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Clifford Omoruyi puts up 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Caleb McConnell puts up 6.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Paul Mulcahy paces the Scarlet Knights at 4.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 4 rebounds and 5.6 points.

Aundre Hyatt posts 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Rider Players to Watch