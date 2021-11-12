Publish date:
How to Watch Robert Morris vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) take on the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) at Rupp Arena on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Rupp Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kentucky
-22.5
144 points
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Robert Morris
- Last year, the 70.4 points per game the Wildcats scored were 8.2 fewer points than the Colonials gave up (78.6).
- The Colonials scored only 2.1 more points per game last year (72.3) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (70.2).
- The Wildcats made 41.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.1 percentage points lower than the Colonials allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- The Colonials shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Isaiah Jackson led the Wildcats at 6.6 rebounds per game last year, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 8.4 points.
- Brandon Boston Jr. was tops on the Wildcats with 11.5 points per game and 1.6 assists last season, while also averaging 4.5 rebounds.
- Olivier Sarr averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 47.0% from the field.
- Devin Askew put up 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he averaged 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Jon Williams scored 10.7 points and distributed 5.1 assists per game last season.
- Kahliel Spear averaged 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 9.9 PPG average.
- Williams hit an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Dante Treacy and Spear were defensive standouts last season, with Treacy averaging 1.1 steals per game and Spear collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.
