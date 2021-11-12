Mar 11, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Olivier Sarr (30) Kentucky Wildcats guard Dontaie Allen (11) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaiah Jackson (23) celebrate after a basket during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) take on the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) at Rupp Arena on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Robert Morris

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Rupp Arena

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -22.5 144 points

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Robert Morris

Last year, the 70.4 points per game the Wildcats scored were 8.2 fewer points than the Colonials gave up (78.6).

The Colonials scored only 2.1 more points per game last year (72.3) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (70.2).

The Wildcats made 41.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.1 percentage points lower than the Colonials allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

The Colonials shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Isaiah Jackson led the Wildcats at 6.6 rebounds per game last year, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 8.4 points.

Brandon Boston Jr. was tops on the Wildcats with 11.5 points per game and 1.6 assists last season, while also averaging 4.5 rebounds.

Olivier Sarr averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 47.0% from the field.

Devin Askew put up 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he averaged 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Robert Morris Players to Watch