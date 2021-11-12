Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Robert Morris vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 11, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Olivier Sarr (30) Kentucky Wildcats guard Dontaie Allen (11) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaiah Jackson (23) celebrate after a basket during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 11, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Olivier Sarr (30) Kentucky Wildcats guard Dontaie Allen (11) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaiah Jackson (23) celebrate after a basket during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    The Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) take on the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) at Rupp Arena on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Robert Morris

    Kentucky vs Robert Morris Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Kentucky

    -22.5

    144 points

    Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Robert Morris

    • Last year, the 70.4 points per game the Wildcats scored were 8.2 fewer points than the Colonials gave up (78.6).
    • The Colonials scored only 2.1 more points per game last year (72.3) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (70.2).
    • The Wildcats made 41.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.1 percentage points lower than the Colonials allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
    • The Colonials shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Jackson led the Wildcats at 6.6 rebounds per game last year, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 8.4 points.
    • Brandon Boston Jr. was tops on the Wildcats with 11.5 points per game and 1.6 assists last season, while also averaging 4.5 rebounds.
    • Olivier Sarr averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 47.0% from the field.
    • Devin Askew put up 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he averaged 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Robert Morris Players to Watch

    • Jon Williams scored 10.7 points and distributed 5.1 assists per game last season.
    • Kahliel Spear averaged 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 9.9 PPG average.
    • Williams hit an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Dante Treacy and Spear were defensive standouts last season, with Treacy averaging 1.1 steals per game and Spear collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Robert Morris at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 27, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Baylor Lady Bears guard DiJonai Carrington (21) tries to shoot between Michigan Wolverines forward Hailey Brown (15) and forward Naz Hillmon (00) during overtime in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 Women's NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Drexel in Women's College Basketball

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Rockets

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17135369
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Thunder

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17135027
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Grizzlies

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17134483
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets at Pelicans

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_15776053
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UTSA at Oklahoma

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_15866714 (1)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Colorado College vs. Minnesota-Duluth

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16422427
    WWE

    How to Watch WWE SmackDown

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett (left) laughs during the first half of the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy