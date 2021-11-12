Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Robert Morris Colonials at Kentucky Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 10 Kentucky looks for its first win on the year when it hosts Robert Morris on Friday night in NCAA men's basketball.
    The Robert Morris men's basketball team heads to No. 10 Kentucky on Friday looking to pull off a huge upset of the Wildcats. The Colonials have played Kentucky twice before, with the first time being an upset win in the 2013 NIT.

    How to Watch Robert Morris at Kentucky Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (G)

    Live stream the Robert Morris at Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Robert Morris will try and conjure up some of that magic again, but it won't be easy. The Colonials struggled in their season-opening loss to UCF on Wednesday. They were outscored by 17 in the first half and that was just too much to overcome in the 69–59 loss.

    Kentucky also started its season with a loss, but it came against a No. 9 Duke team playing its last season under famed head coach Mike Krzyzewski. 

    Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler led the Wildcats with 17 and 16 points, respectively, but it wasn't enough in a 79–71 loss to the Blue Devils. Kentucky played well in the back-and-forth game, but came up just short as it tries and rebound this season after a disastrous 2020-21 season in which it missed the NCAA tournament.

    On Friday, the Wildcats will look to get a win in their home opener.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Robert Morris Colonials at Kentucky Wildcats

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
