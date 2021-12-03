Publish date:
How to Watch Robert Morris vs. Milwaukee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of struggling teams meet when the Milwaukee Panthers (1-5, 0-0 Horizon) host the Robert Morris Colonials (0-5, 0-0 Horizon) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. The Panthers will look to stop a six-game losing streak against the Colonials, who have lost six straight.
How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris
- The Panthers score 62 points per game, 21.2 fewer points than the 83.2 the Colonials give up.
- The Colonials' 66 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- The Panthers are shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Colonials allow to opponents.
- The Colonials are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 39.2% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- DeAndre Gholston is tops on the Panthers at 15 points per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. posts 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 1 block.
- Donovan Newby averages a team-leading 3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 9 points and 1.7 rebounds, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Joey St. Pierre is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (5.5), and also puts up 6.3 points and 0.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Josh Thomas puts up 7.8 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Kahliel Spear is putting up team highs in points (14.2 per game) and rebounds (8.2). And he is producing 1.4 assists, making 45% of his shots from the field.
- The Colonials get 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jaron Williams.
- Rasheem Dunn is putting up a team-high 2.4 assists per game. And he is contributing 9.8 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 31% of his shots from the field.
- The Colonials get 5.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Enoch Cheeks.
- The Colonials receive 8.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Michael Green III.
How To Watch
December
4
2021
Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Milwaukee
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)