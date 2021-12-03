Nov 12, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots over Robert Morris Colonials forward Kahliel Spear (2) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of struggling teams meet when the Milwaukee Panthers (1-5, 0-0 Horizon) host the Robert Morris Colonials (0-5, 0-0 Horizon) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. The Panthers will look to stop a six-game losing streak against the Colonials, who have lost six straight.

How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Key Stats for Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris

The Panthers score 62 points per game, 21.2 fewer points than the 83.2 the Colonials give up.

The Colonials' 66 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Panthers allow to opponents.

The Panthers are shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Colonials allow to opponents.

The Colonials are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 39.2% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

Milwaukee Players to Watch

DeAndre Gholston is tops on the Panthers at 15 points per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. posts 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 1 block.

Donovan Newby averages a team-leading 3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 9 points and 1.7 rebounds, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Joey St. Pierre is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (5.5), and also puts up 6.3 points and 0.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Josh Thomas puts up 7.8 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Robert Morris Players to Watch