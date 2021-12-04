Robert Morris goes for its first win of the year when it travels to Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon.

It has been a tough start to the year for Robert Morris as it has lost its first six games and is still searching for its first win.

How to Watch Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Milwaukee in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Milwaukee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Except for its blowout loss to Kentucky, the Colonials have been competitive and even came up just short against Mount Saint Mary's, losing by four in overtime.

Saturday afternoon, it will look to finally get that elusive win against a Wisconsin-Milwaukee team that has just one win on the year.

It has been an equally tough start to the year for the Panthers. They won their first game of the year but have since dropped six straight games and are just 1-6 on the year.

The Panthers, like the Colonials, have been competitive in their losses, but they just haven't been able to break through.

Both of these schools really need a win and this should be a good game as they are pretty evenly matched.

Regional restrictions may apply.