Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Rogers State at Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oklahoma's NCAA tournament run ended in the Round of 32 last season; the Sooners are looking to build on that this year.
    Author:

    With Austin Reaves in the NBA and making headlines for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Oklahoma men's basketball team is looking to fill the void with four incoming freshmen and four transfers to build out a new roster for Porter Moser in his second season as head coach.

    The Sooners will host Rogers State for an exhibition game Monday to help prepare for the start of the regular season.

    How to Watch Rogers State at Oklahoma today:

    Game Date: Nov. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Marquee Sports Network

    Watch Rogers State at Oklahoma online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Freshman CJ Noland might make an immediate impact as a guard for this team with Reaves in the NBA.

    Noland comes in as the 87th-ranked prospect, per 247 Sports, and the 20th-ranked shooting guard. While Noland is not going to bowl through defenders or be the biggest, strongest player on the court, he can adapt his game to be effective.

    Two more incoming freshmen in Bijan Cortes and Alston Mason provide guard depth, and Akol Mawein gives Oklahoma a presence in the paint.

    The Sooners have not made it out of the second round of the NCAA tournament since 2015-2016 when Buddy Hield was on campus. They have to be looking forward to that again as they build this program up.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Rogers State Hillcats at Oklahoma Sooners

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17064847
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Timberwolves

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_15776338
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Rogers State at Oklahoma

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_17021684
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants at Chiefs

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_17048361
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Grizzlies

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_16605962
    WWE

    How to Watch Monday Night Raw

    39 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy