Oklahoma's NCAA tournament run ended in the Round of 32 last season; the Sooners are looking to build on that this year.

With Austin Reaves in the NBA and making headlines for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Oklahoma men's basketball team is looking to fill the void with four incoming freshmen and four transfers to build out a new roster for Porter Moser in his second season as head coach.

The Sooners will host Rogers State for an exhibition game Monday to help prepare for the start of the regular season.

How to Watch Rogers State at Oklahoma today:

Game Date: Nov. 1, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Watch Rogers State at Oklahoma online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Freshman CJ Noland might make an immediate impact as a guard for this team with Reaves in the NBA.

Noland comes in as the 87th-ranked prospect, per 247 Sports, and the 20th-ranked shooting guard. While Noland is not going to bowl through defenders or be the biggest, strongest player on the court, he can adapt his game to be effective.

Two more incoming freshmen in Bijan Cortes and Alston Mason provide guard depth, and Akol Mawein gives Oklahoma a presence in the paint.

The Sooners have not made it out of the second round of the NCAA tournament since 2015-2016 when Buddy Hield was on campus. They have to be looking forward to that again as they build this program up.

Regional restrictions may apply.