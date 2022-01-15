Skip to main content

How to Watch Rutgers at Maryland in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rutgers hits the road for the second straight game when it visits Maryland on Saturday afternoon

Rutgers saw its four-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night when it went to Penn State and lost 66-49. 

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Rutgers at Maryland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss dropped the Scarlet Knights to 3-2 in the Big Ten and 9-6 overall. It was an abrupt end to a great run of basketball for Rutgers that saw it beat Michigan for the first time ever and upset No. 1 Purdue.

Saturday afternoon the Scarlet Knights will look to get back on track when they travel to Maryland to take on a Terrapins team that is coming off a double overtime victory over Northwestern on Wednesday.

The win avenged an earlier season loss to the Wildcats and helped the Terrapins snap a three-game losing streak.

It was also their first Big Ten win of the year after they had dropped their first four including a one point loss to Wisconsin last Sunday.

The Terrapins have struggled this year despite being 9-7 are still trying to show they can beat the best teams the conference.

Saturday isn't a must-win but they need to find a way to beat a Rutgers team that showed some weaknesses in its loss to Penn State.

