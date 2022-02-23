Skip to main content

How to Watch Rutgers at Michigan in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rutgers hits the road for a second straight game when it travels to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan.

Rutgers saw its four-game winning streak snapped Sunday when it lost at Purdue, 84-72. The Scarlet Knights had not only won four in a row, but all four of those victories were over ranked opponents.

How to Watch Rutgers at Michigan in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Rutgers at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Boilermakers put an end to that, but it doesn't put a damper on what the Scarlet Knights have done over the last few weeks.

Wednesday night, Rutgers will look to get back in the win column as it goes for a season sweep of a Michigan team that is coming in off a loss to Wisconsin on Sunday.

The Wolverines lost to the Badgers 77-63, but that was overshadowed by an ugly scene broke out after the game. Head coach Juwan Howard took exception to a late timeout and after some tense words, and he took a swing at a Wisconsin assistant coach.

Michigan will now be without its head coach in the most important part of the season for the Wolverines.

Michigan needs wins if it wants to make a case for the NCAA Tournament, and four of its last five will be at home, making that outcome plausible, even without Howard.

The Wolverines will undoubtedly be fired up after the way the Wisconsin game ended, but Rutgers will not go down easily as both teams fight for a berth into the NCAA Tournament.

