How to Watch Rutgers at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

Rutgers looks to extend its winning streak to three games on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Minnesota

Rutgers continued its great play on Wednesday when it won a gritty 48-46 game against Iowa. The Scarlet Knights were able to shut down a potent Hawkeyes offense and did just enough to get their fifth Big Ten win of the year.

How to Watch Rutgers at Minnesota in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The win was their second in a row as they beat Maryland last Saturday which got them back on track after a 66-49 loss at Penn State last week. Rutgers is now 5-2 in the Big Ten and is the biggest surprise of the year in the conference so far.

Saturday afternoon the Scarlet Knights get another big test as they look to get a big road win in The Barn as they take on Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers will look to protect their home court as they try and snap a four-game losing streak.

Minnesota hasn't won since December 22nd as they have lost all four games since. They were 10-1 when the calendar turned to January, but the new year has not been kind to them.

The Gophers now find themselves 1-5 in the Big Ten and desperate for a win and Saturday they will look to do that against a really good Rutgers team.

