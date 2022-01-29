How to Watch Rutgers at Nebraska

Rutgers heads to Nebraska on Saturday evening in a Big Ten battle of two teams needing wins.

It wasn't too long ago that Rutgers was riding high and 5-2 in the conference and just a game back in the Big Ten. Since then, though, the Scarlet Knights have lost back-to-back games to Minnesota and Maryland.

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Both losses were close low-scoring games, but the offense has really started to struggle as they are now just 5-4 in the Big Ten and searching for answers.

Saturday, they hit the road looking to get back in the win column when they take on a Nebraska team still searching for its first conference win.

The Cornhuskers have lost seven straight games and find themselves 0-9 in the Big Ten. It has been a tough year for them as they have won just one game in their last 13 and despite close losses can not get out of their slump.

They have continued to play hard but unfortunately, they haven't been able to convert that into wins.

Saturday they hope they can finally get over that hump and get their first conference win of the year.

