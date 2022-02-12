Skip to main content

How to Watch Rutgers at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rutgers goes for its third straight win against a ranked team on Saturday afternoon when it visits Wisconsin

Rutgers pulled off its second straight upset on Wednesday night when it scored the last ten points to take down No. 16 Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights were coming off a huge 84-63 win against Michigan State on Saturday and got another upset with a win over the Buckeyes.

How to Watch Rutgers at Wisconsin in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Rutgers at Wisconsin game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Scarlet Knights are in the middle of a stretch of six straight games against ranked teams and so far they are 2-0.

Saturday they will try and do it on the road against a Wisconsin team who is coming off a big road win at Michigan State on Tuesday night.

The Badgers went to East Lansing and avenged an earlier season loss to the Spartans with a 70-62 win. 

The win was the 10th in the Big Ten for them and has them tied at the top of the Big Ten.

Wisconsin's only losses in conference play this year are on the road against ranked teams. They are unbeaten at home in the Big Ten and Saturday they will look to keep it that way against the upset-minded Scarlet Knights.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Rutgers at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
