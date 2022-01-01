Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) celebrates with Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) after defeating the top ranked Purdue Boilermakers 70-69 at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-5) will attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-10) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Cent. Conn. St.

The Scarlet Knights average 67.1 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 75.8 the Blue Devils give up.

The Blue Devils score only 3.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Scarlet Knights allow (66.9).

The Scarlet Knights make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

The Blue Devils' 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents.

Rutgers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Scarlet Knights is Ron Harper Jr., who puts up 16.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Rutgers' best passer is Paul Mulcahy, who averages 4.1 assists per game to go with his 6.4 PPG scoring average.

The Scarlet Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Harper, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

The Rutgers steals leader is Caleb McConnell, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aundre Hyatt, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

Nigel Scantlebury's points (12.7 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Blue Devils' leaderboards.

Andre Snoddy grabs 6.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.7 points per game and adds 0.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cent. Conn. St. rebounding leaderboard.

Ian Krishnan is reliable from distance and leads the Blue Devils with 1.8 made threes per game.

Cent. Conn. St.'s leader in steals is Scantlebury (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Snoddy (0.5 per game).

Rutgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/30/2021 Clemson W 74-64 Home 12/3/2021 Illinois L 86-51 Away 12/9/2021 Purdue W 70-68 Home 12/12/2021 Seton Hall L 77-63 Away 12/30/2021 Maine W 80-64 Home 1/1/2022 Cent. Conn. St. - Home 1/4/2022 Michigan - Home 1/8/2022 Nebraska - Home 1/11/2022 Penn State - Away 1/15/2022 Maryland - Away 1/19/2022 Iowa - Home

