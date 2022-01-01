Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Cent. Conn. St.: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) celebrates with Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) after defeating the top ranked Purdue Boilermakers 70-69 at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) celebrates with Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) after defeating the top ranked Purdue Boilermakers 70-69 at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-5) will attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-10) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Cent. Conn. St.

    • Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Cent. Conn. St.

    • The Scarlet Knights average 67.1 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 75.8 the Blue Devils give up.
    • The Blue Devils score only 3.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Scarlet Knights allow (66.9).
    • The Scarlet Knights make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
    • The Blue Devils' 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Scarlet Knights is Ron Harper Jr., who puts up 16.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
    • Rutgers' best passer is Paul Mulcahy, who averages 4.1 assists per game to go with his 6.4 PPG scoring average.
    • The Scarlet Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Harper, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
    • The Rutgers steals leader is Caleb McConnell, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aundre Hyatt, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

    • Nigel Scantlebury's points (12.7 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Blue Devils' leaderboards.
    • Andre Snoddy grabs 6.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.7 points per game and adds 0.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cent. Conn. St. rebounding leaderboard.
    • Ian Krishnan is reliable from distance and leads the Blue Devils with 1.8 made threes per game.
    • Cent. Conn. St.'s leader in steals is Scantlebury (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Snoddy (0.5 per game).

    Rutgers Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Clemson

    W 74-64

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Illinois

    L 86-51

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Purdue

    W 70-68

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 77-63

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Maine

    W 80-64

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    Cent. Conn. St. Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Providence

    L 68-53

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Stony Brook

    L 87-67

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Hartford

    W 75-65

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Bryant

    L 80-76

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    W 67-55

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Sacred Heart

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    LIU

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    Sacred Heart

    -

    Away

    1/21/2022

    Saint Francis (PA)

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Central Connecticut State at Rutgers

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    washington state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch California at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    miley-cyrus-pete-davidson-NBC-new-years-eve-2022-special-H-PUBLICITY-MAIN-2021
    entertainment

    How to Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson

    2 minutes ago
    download
    entertainment

    How to Watch A Haunting

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    20 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives for the basket between Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and guard George Hill (3) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) attempts a three point shot over Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    22 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    23 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball as Pepperdine Waves center Victor Ohia Obioha (34) defends during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    23 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nevada vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    24 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy