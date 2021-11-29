Rutgers vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Nov 22, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over Lafayette Leopards forward Chris Rubayo (44) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Clemson Tigers (5-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Clemson

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Louis Brown Athletic Center

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Clemson

The Scarlet Knights average 5.0 more points per game (66.7) than the Tigers allow (61.7).

The Tigers' 74.7 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 62.8 the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

The Scarlet Knights make 40.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).

The Tigers' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have given up to their opponents (39.6%).

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Geo Baker is Rutgers' best passer, distributing 4.0 assists per game while scoring 11.2 PPG.

The Scarlet Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Baker, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.

Caleb McConnell is Rutgers' leader in steals, averaging 2.7 steals per game, while Aundre Hyatt leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall scores 13.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Tigers.

The Clemson leaders in rebounding and assists are Hunter Tyson with 5.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.7 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Nick Honor with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game).

Al-Amir Dawes is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Tigers, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Clemson's leader in steals is David Collins (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hall (1.0 per game).

Rutgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Merrimack W 48-35 Home 11/16/2021 NJIT W 75-61 Home 11/18/2021 DePaul L 73-70 Away 11/22/2021 Lafayette L 53-51 Home 11/27/2021 UMass L 85-83 Away 11/30/2021 Clemson - Home 12/3/2021 Illinois - Away 12/9/2021 Purdue - Home 12/12/2021 Seton Hall - Away 12/18/2021 Rider - Home 12/23/2021 Cent. Conn. St. - Home

Clemson Schedule