Rutgers vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 22, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over Lafayette Leopards forward Chris Rubayo (44) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Clemson Tigers (5-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Clemson

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
    Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Clemson

    • The Scarlet Knights average 5.0 more points per game (66.7) than the Tigers allow (61.7).
    • The Tigers' 74.7 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 62.8 the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
    • The Scarlet Knights make 40.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
    • The Tigers' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have given up to their opponents (39.6%).

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
    • Geo Baker is Rutgers' best passer, distributing 4.0 assists per game while scoring 11.2 PPG.
    • The Scarlet Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Baker, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
    • Caleb McConnell is Rutgers' leader in steals, averaging 2.7 steals per game, while Aundre Hyatt leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • PJ Hall scores 13.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Tigers.
    • The Clemson leaders in rebounding and assists are Hunter Tyson with 5.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.7 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Nick Honor with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game).
    • Al-Amir Dawes is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Tigers, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Clemson's leader in steals is David Collins (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hall (1.0 per game).

    Rutgers Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Merrimack

    W 48-35

    Home

    11/16/2021

    NJIT

    W 75-61

    Home

    11/18/2021

    DePaul

    L 73-70

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Lafayette

    L 53-51

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UMass

    L 85-83

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Rider

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    Clemson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Bryant

    W 93-70

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Temple

    W 75-48

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    L 68-65

    Home

    11/21/2021

    West Virginia

    L 66-59

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 91-59

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Drake

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Clemson at Rutgers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
