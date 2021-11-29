Rutgers vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Clemson Tigers (5-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Clemson
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
- Live Stream: Available on fuboTV
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Clemson
- The Scarlet Knights average 5.0 more points per game (66.7) than the Tigers allow (61.7).
- The Tigers' 74.7 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 62.8 the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
- The Scarlet Knights make 40.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
- The Tigers' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have given up to their opponents (39.6%).
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- Geo Baker is Rutgers' best passer, distributing 4.0 assists per game while scoring 11.2 PPG.
- The Scarlet Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Baker, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
- Caleb McConnell is Rutgers' leader in steals, averaging 2.7 steals per game, while Aundre Hyatt leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall scores 13.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Tigers.
- The Clemson leaders in rebounding and assists are Hunter Tyson with 5.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.7 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Nick Honor with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game).
- Al-Amir Dawes is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Tigers, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Clemson's leader in steals is David Collins (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hall (1.0 per game).
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Merrimack
W 48-35
Home
11/16/2021
NJIT
W 75-61
Home
11/18/2021
DePaul
L 73-70
Away
11/22/2021
Lafayette
L 53-51
Home
11/27/2021
UMass
L 85-83
Away
11/30/2021
Clemson
-
Home
12/3/2021
Illinois
-
Away
12/9/2021
Purdue
-
Home
12/12/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
12/18/2021
Rider
-
Home
12/23/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Bryant
W 93-70
Home
11/18/2021
Temple
W 75-48
Away
11/19/2021
Saint Bonaventure
L 68-65
Home
11/21/2021
West Virginia
L 66-59
Away
11/26/2021
Charleston Southern
W 91-59
Home
11/30/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
12/4/2021
Miami
-
Away
12/11/2021
Drake
-
Home
12/14/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Home
12/18/2021
South Carolina
-
Home
12/22/2021
Virginia
-
Away