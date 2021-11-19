Rutgers vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over NJIT Highlanders forward Miles Coleman (5) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Rutgers -2.5 134.5 points

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Rutgers

Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Scarlet Knights averaged were just 2.6 fewer points than the Blue Demons gave up (71.9).

The Blue Demons put up just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (65.8) than the Scarlet Knights allowed (67.6).

Last season, the Scarlet Knights had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents made.

The Blue Demons shot at a 41.7% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights averaged.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Myles Johnson led the Scarlet Knights at 8.5 rebounds per game last season, while also posting 0.8 assists and 8 points.

Ron Harper Jr. paced his team in both points (14.3) and assists (1.5) per game last year, and also posted 5.6 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jacob Young led the Scarlet Knights at 3.4 assists per contest last season, while also posting 1.9 rebounds and 14.1 points.

Geo Baker put up 9.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest last year.

Paul Mulcahy averaged 5.9 points, 2.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest last year.

DePaul Players to Watch