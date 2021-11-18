How to Watch Rutgers vs. DePaul in Men's College Basketball

Tony Stubblefield has brought new energy and a lot of scoring to DePaul in his first season as head coach. Thursday, the team faces a test in Rutgers.

For years, DePaul has been located right in the thick of a basketball hot spot, but since the 1980s, there really hasn’t been much on-court success to show for the team's advantageous location. The program has only made the Final Four twice (1943 and 1979) and won the NIT Championship in 1945.

How to Watch Scarlet Knights vs. Blue Demons:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Many coaches have come in and promised to exploit the area and change the fortunes of the school, but so far no one has truly been able to follow through on their commitments.

Now, Tony Stubblefield is the man in charge of DePaul, and he has high hopes for what he can turn the program into.

Through two games, his vision is clear: The Blue Demons will score a lot and be fun to watch. Entertainment is an often overlooked part of the game, but after back-to-back 90-point performances, the Blue Devils have definitely been entertaining to begin this season.

Chicagoan Javon Freeman-Liberty has been the team’s catalyst. A transfer from Valparaiso, Freeman-Liberty is in his second year with DePaul. He is currently the team’s leader in points (23.5 PPG) and assists (7.5 APG) and is also pulling down 8.5 rebounds a night.

In the team's Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup, DePaul drew Rutgers. Rutgers’s history in basketball reads very similarly to the Blue Demons, but there have been spurts of relativity in the more recent past.

Steve Pikiell, has something going with this group—led by Ron Harper Jr., son of former NBA player Ron Harper—and there’s a real belief that he can be the one to lift their fortunes on a more permanent basis.

While this game won’t necessarily be the lead-in on any highlight show, it could alter the trajectory of two programs that are really close to turning the corner.

