    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Illinois Fightin' Illini in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Big Ten is in for a conference showdown, as Rutgers meets Illinois for some Friday night hoops.
    Rutgers is 4-3 on the season, having not played a conference game yet. In the Knights' last five games, they have seen a deep low but bounced back. They went on a three-game losing streak to DePaul, Lafayette and UMass before breaking through in their last game against Clemson. 

    How to Watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Illinois Fightin' Illini Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN 2

    Live stream the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Illinois Fightin' Illini game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Illinois is 5-2 on the season, having lost its only two games of the year in its last five matchups. The Fighting Illini are bringing a three-game winning streak into this matchup with Rutgers. They previously beat Kansas State, UT Rio Grande Valley and Notre Dame.

    The Illini frontcourt is something to be feared. Kofi Cockburn is averaging a team-leading 26.8 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. Illinois has three players averaging over 10.0 points per game and six players averaging over 4.0 rebounds per game. They rank No. 31 in the country in total rebounds per game.

    Rutgers is not going to give the Illini any ground in this matter. The Scarlet Knights also rank No. 56 in rebounds per game, only 1.6 off of Illinois. That is in large part thanks to Ron Harper Jr. who averages 16.1 points per game and 9.0 rebounds per game to lead the Knights.

    The matchup between Harper and Cockburn is the main reason you need to tune into this game. This is a Big Ten rivalry that will never disappoint.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Illinois Fightin' Illini

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
