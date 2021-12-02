Nov 30, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) reacts after making a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at State Farm Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: State Farm Center

State Farm Center

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Rutgers

The Fighting Illini put up 75.4 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 63 the Scarlet Knights give up.

The Scarlet Knights' 67.7 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 65.6 the Fighting Illini allow.

This season, the Fighting Illini have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is six% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have hit.

Illinois Players to Watch

Kofi Cockburn is tops on the Fighting Illini with 17.8 points per game and 0.8 assists, while also putting up 6.3 rebounds.

Coleman Hawkins puts up 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Da'Monte Williams leads the Fighting Illini at 7 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.9 assists and 3.7 points.

Alfonso Plummer puts up 13.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jacob Grandison averages 9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the floor and 52.9% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rutgers Players to Watch