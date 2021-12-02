Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 30, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) reacts after making a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at State Farm Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers

    Key Stats for Illinois vs. Rutgers

    • The Fighting Illini put up 75.4 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 63 the Scarlet Knights give up.
    • The Scarlet Knights' 67.7 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 65.6 the Fighting Illini allow.
    • This season, the Fighting Illini have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is six% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have hit.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Kofi Cockburn is tops on the Fighting Illini with 17.8 points per game and 0.8 assists, while also putting up 6.3 rebounds.
    • Coleman Hawkins puts up 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
    • Da'Monte Williams leads the Fighting Illini at 7 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.9 assists and 3.7 points.
    • Alfonso Plummer puts up 13.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Jacob Grandison averages 9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the floor and 52.9% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Ron Harper Jr. is the Scarlet Knights' top scorer (16.1 points per game) and rebounder (9), and contributes 2.7 assists.
    • The Scarlet Knights receive 12 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Clifford Omoruyi.
    • Paul Mulcahy tops the Scarlet Knights in assists (4.1 per game), and averages 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. He also puts up 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Caleb McConnell is putting up 5.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 29.5% of his shots from the field.
    • Aundre Hyatt is averaging 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 35.3% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Rutgers at Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
