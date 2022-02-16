Skip to main content

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) looks to shoot as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (left) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5 Big Ten) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Illinois

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Illinois

  • The Scarlet Knights put up 68.4 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 66.3 the Fighting Illini give up.
  • The Fighting Illini put up an average of 76.6 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 64.8 the Scarlet Knights allow.
  • This season, the Scarlet Knights have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have hit.
  • The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.9% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 41.0% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • The Scarlet Knights scoring leader is Ron Harper Jr., who averages 15.7 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
  • Clifford Omoruyi leads Rutgers in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Paul Mulcahy leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.
  • Harper makes more threes per game than any other member of the Scarlet Knights, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • The Rutgers steals leader is Caleb McConnell, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Omoruyi, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Illinois Players to Watch

  • The Fighting Illini's leader in scoring and rebounding is Kofi Cockburn with 18.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
  • Trent Frazier records more assists than any other Illinois player with 3.6 per game. He also averages 11.5 points and pulls down 2.7 rebounds per game.
  • Alfonso Plummer is the most prolific from deep for the Fighting Illini, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Illinois' leader in steals is Frazier with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Omar Payne with 0.9 per game.

Rutgers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Nebraska

W 63-61

Away

2/1/2022

Northwestern

L 79-78

Away

2/5/2022

Michigan State

W 84-63

Home

2/9/2022

Ohio State

W 66-64

Home

2/12/2022

Wisconsin

W 73-65

Away

2/16/2022

Illinois

-

Home

2/20/2022

Purdue

-

Away

2/23/2022

Michigan

-

Away

2/26/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

3/2/2022

Indiana

-

Away

3/6/2022

Penn State

-

Home

Illinois Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Northwestern

W 59-56

Away

2/2/2022

Wisconsin

W 80-67

Home

2/5/2022

Indiana

W 74-57

Away

2/8/2022

Purdue

L 84-68

Away

2/13/2022

Northwestern

W 73-66

Home

2/16/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

2/19/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

2/24/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

2/27/2022

Michigan

-

Away

3/3/2022

Penn State

-

Home

3/6/2022

Iowa

-

Home

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Illinois at Rutgers

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
