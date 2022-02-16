How to Watch Rutgers vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5 Big Ten) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Illinois
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Illinois
- The Scarlet Knights put up 68.4 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 66.3 the Fighting Illini give up.
- The Fighting Illini put up an average of 76.6 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 64.8 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- This season, the Scarlet Knights have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have hit.
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.9% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 41.0% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- The Scarlet Knights scoring leader is Ron Harper Jr., who averages 15.7 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Clifford Omoruyi leads Rutgers in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Paul Mulcahy leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.
- Harper makes more threes per game than any other member of the Scarlet Knights, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- The Rutgers steals leader is Caleb McConnell, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Omoruyi, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Illinois Players to Watch
- The Fighting Illini's leader in scoring and rebounding is Kofi Cockburn with 18.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
- Trent Frazier records more assists than any other Illinois player with 3.6 per game. He also averages 11.5 points and pulls down 2.7 rebounds per game.
- Alfonso Plummer is the most prolific from deep for the Fighting Illini, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Illinois' leader in steals is Frazier with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Omar Payne with 0.9 per game.
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Nebraska
W 63-61
Away
2/1/2022
Northwestern
L 79-78
Away
2/5/2022
Michigan State
W 84-63
Home
2/9/2022
Ohio State
W 66-64
Home
2/12/2022
Wisconsin
W 73-65
Away
2/16/2022
Illinois
-
Home
2/20/2022
Purdue
-
Away
2/23/2022
Michigan
-
Away
2/26/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
3/2/2022
Indiana
-
Away
3/6/2022
Penn State
-
Home
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Northwestern
W 59-56
Away
2/2/2022
Wisconsin
W 80-67
Home
2/5/2022
Indiana
W 74-57
Away
2/8/2022
Purdue
L 84-68
Away
2/13/2022
Northwestern
W 73-66
Home
2/16/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
2/19/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
2/24/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
2/27/2022
Michigan
-
Away
3/3/2022
Penn State
-
Home
3/6/2022
Iowa
-
Home