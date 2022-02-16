How to Watch Rutgers vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5 Big Ten) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Illinois

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Illinois

The Scarlet Knights put up 68.4 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 66.3 the Fighting Illini give up.

The Fighting Illini put up an average of 76.6 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 64.8 the Scarlet Knights allow.

This season, the Scarlet Knights have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have hit.

The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.9% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 41.0% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.

Rutgers Players to Watch

The Scarlet Knights scoring leader is Ron Harper Jr., who averages 15.7 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Clifford Omoruyi leads Rutgers in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Paul Mulcahy leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.

Harper makes more threes per game than any other member of the Scarlet Knights, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The Rutgers steals leader is Caleb McConnell, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Omoruyi, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Illinois Players to Watch

The Fighting Illini's leader in scoring and rebounding is Kofi Cockburn with 18.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Trent Frazier records more assists than any other Illinois player with 3.6 per game. He also averages 11.5 points and pulls down 2.7 rebounds per game.

Alfonso Plummer is the most prolific from deep for the Fighting Illini, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Illinois' leader in steals is Frazier with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Omar Payne with 0.9 per game.

Rutgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/29/2022 Nebraska W 63-61 Away 2/1/2022 Northwestern L 79-78 Away 2/5/2022 Michigan State W 84-63 Home 2/9/2022 Ohio State W 66-64 Home 2/12/2022 Wisconsin W 73-65 Away 2/16/2022 Illinois - Home 2/20/2022 Purdue - Away 2/23/2022 Michigan - Away 2/26/2022 Wisconsin - Home 3/2/2022 Indiana - Away 3/6/2022 Penn State - Home

Illinois Schedule