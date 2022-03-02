Rutgers looks to snap a three-game losing streak on Wednesday night when it travels to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers.

Rutgers' historic ride has fallen a bit flat over the last week and a half. The Scarlet Knights ran off four straight wins against ranked teams for the first time ever, but have since lost three straight to Purdue, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

How to Watch Rutgers at Indiana in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The losses have put Rutgers back on the wrong side of the bubble in many brackets and has put it in must-win mode starting on Wednesday against an Indiana team that has won two straight.

The Hoosiers have won back-to-back games against Maryland and at Minnesota. The wins snapped a five-game losing streak and has them firmly on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

They look to be in good shape right now, but they need to win at home against Rutgers before they have a tough game at rival Purdue to wrap up the regular season

Both of these teams need to win on Wednesday night which should make this a great game.

