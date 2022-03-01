Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (18-10, 9-9 Big Ten) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Rutgers

The 71.9 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 6.4 more points than the Scarlet Knights give up (65.5).

The Scarlet Knights' 68.1 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 65.3 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

The Hoosiers make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

The Scarlet Knights have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads his squad in both points (17.4) and rebounds (8.2) per contest, and also puts up 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.

Race Thompson is averaging 11.9 points, 1.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Xavier Johnson posts a team-high 4.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.5 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Miller Kopp is averaging 6.1 points, 1.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Parker Stewart puts up 6.8 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rutgers Players to Watch