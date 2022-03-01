How to Watch Rutgers vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (18-10, 9-9 Big Ten) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Assembly Hall
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Rutgers
- The 71.9 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 6.4 more points than the Scarlet Knights give up (65.5).
- The Scarlet Knights' 68.1 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 65.3 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
- The Hoosiers make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- The Scarlet Knights have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis leads his squad in both points (17.4) and rebounds (8.2) per contest, and also puts up 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
- Race Thompson is averaging 11.9 points, 1.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.
- Xavier Johnson posts a team-high 4.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.5 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Miller Kopp is averaging 6.1 points, 1.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
- Parker Stewart puts up 6.8 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. is the Scarlet Knights' top scorer (15.6 points per game) and assist man (1.8), and posts 6.1 rebounds.
- Clifford Omoruyi is the Scarlet Knights' top rebounder (7.9 per game), and he averages 11.7 points and 0.3 assists.
- Paul Mulcahy is putting up a team-best 5.2 assists per game. And he is producing 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds, making 44.5% of his shots from the field.
- Caleb McConnell is averaging 6.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 37.2% of his shots from the field.
- Geo Baker is putting up 12.2 points, 2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, making 39.9% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
