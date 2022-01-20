How to Watch Rutgers vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-6, 4-2 Big Ten) will host the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) after winning six home games in a row. The contest starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Iowa
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Iowa
- The Hawkeyes average 86.2 points per game, 21.1 more points than the 65.1 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- The Scarlet Knights' 69.0 points per game are just 2.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Hawkeyes give up.
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 23.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Joe Toussaint leads Iowa in assists, averaging 3.9 per game while also scoring 5.4 points per contest.
- The Hawkeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Jordan Bohannon, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
- The Iowa leader in both steals and blocks is Murray, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 2.1 rejections per game.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. racks up 16.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights.
- Clifford Omoruyi puts up a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 11.3 points and 0.5 assists per game for Rutgers to take the top rebound spot on the team. Paul Mulcahy holds the top spot for assists with 4.7 per game, adding 7.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
- Harper is the top shooter from deep for the Scarlet Knights, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Omoruyi (0.9 per game).
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Western Illinois
W 92-71
Home
1/3/2022
Maryland
W 80-75
Home
1/6/2022
Wisconsin
L 87-78
Away
1/13/2022
Indiana
W 83-74
Home
1/16/2022
Minnesota
W 81-71
Away
1/19/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
1/22/2022
Penn State
-
Home
1/27/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/31/2022
Penn State
-
Away
2/3/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
2/6/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
W 79-48
Home
1/4/2022
Michigan
W 75-67
Home
1/8/2022
Nebraska
W 93-65
Home
1/11/2022
Penn State
L 66-49
Away
1/15/2022
Maryland
W 70-59
Away
1/19/2022
Iowa
-
Home
1/22/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
1/25/2022
Maryland
-
Home
1/29/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
2/1/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
2/5/2022
Michigan State
-
Home