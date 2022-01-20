How to Watch Rutgers vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) drives the ball to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-6, 4-2 Big Ten) will host the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) after winning six home games in a row. The contest starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Iowa

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Louis Brown Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Iowa

The Hawkeyes average 86.2 points per game, 21.1 more points than the 65.1 the Scarlet Knights allow.

The Scarlet Knights' 69.0 points per game are just 2.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Hawkeyes give up.

The Hawkeyes are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

Iowa Players to Watch

Keegan Murray leads the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 23.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Joe Toussaint leads Iowa in assists, averaging 3.9 per game while also scoring 5.4 points per contest.

The Hawkeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Jordan Bohannon, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.

The Iowa leader in both steals and blocks is Murray, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 2.1 rejections per game.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. racks up 16.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights.

Clifford Omoruyi puts up a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 11.3 points and 0.5 assists per game for Rutgers to take the top rebound spot on the team. Paul Mulcahy holds the top spot for assists with 4.7 per game, adding 7.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Harper is the top shooter from deep for the Scarlet Knights, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Omoruyi (0.9 per game).

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Western Illinois W 92-71 Home 1/3/2022 Maryland W 80-75 Home 1/6/2022 Wisconsin L 87-78 Away 1/13/2022 Indiana W 83-74 Home 1/16/2022 Minnesota W 81-71 Away 1/19/2022 Rutgers - Away 1/22/2022 Penn State - Home 1/27/2022 Purdue - Home 1/31/2022 Penn State - Away 2/3/2022 Ohio State - Away 2/6/2022 Minnesota - Home

Rutgers Schedule