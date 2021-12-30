Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) dribbles against Seton Hall Pirates forward Alexis Yetna (10) in the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Maine Black Bears (3-7) aim to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maine

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Maine

    • The Scarlet Knights put up 65.8 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 65.1 the Black Bears give up.
    • The Black Bears put up an average of 58.0 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 67.2 the Scarlet Knights give up.
    • The Scarlet Knights are shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 44.2% the Black Bears allow to opponents.
    • The Black Bears have shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Scarlet Knights is Ron Harper Jr., who averages 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
    • Paul Mulcahy leads Rutgers in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 5.6 points per contest.
    • Harper makes more threes per game than any other member of the Scarlet Knights, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • Caleb McConnell is Rutgers' leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Aundre Hyatt leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

    Maine Players to Watch

    • Vukasin Masic has the top spot on the Black Bears leaderboards for scoring (9.0 per game), rebounds (4.6 per game), and assists (3.8 per game).
    • LeChaun DuHart knocks down 1.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Black Bears.
    • DuHart (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Maine while Chris Efretuei (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Rutgers Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    UMass

    L 85-83

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Clemson

    W 74-64

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Illinois

    L 86-51

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Purdue

    W 70-68

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 77-63

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Maine

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    Maine Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Bradley

    L 71-39

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Columbia

    L 77-66

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Quinnipiac

    L 73-47

    Away

    12/18/2021

    U. New England

    W 86-50

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Merrimack

    L 49-47

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    NJIT

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Hartford

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Stony Brook

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    New Hampshire

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Binghamton

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Maine at Rutgers

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

