How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Maine Black Bears (3-7) aim to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maine
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Maine
- The Scarlet Knights put up 65.8 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 65.1 the Black Bears give up.
- The Black Bears put up an average of 58.0 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 67.2 the Scarlet Knights give up.
- The Scarlet Knights are shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 44.2% the Black Bears allow to opponents.
- The Black Bears have shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Scarlet Knights is Ron Harper Jr., who averages 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
- Paul Mulcahy leads Rutgers in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 5.6 points per contest.
- Harper makes more threes per game than any other member of the Scarlet Knights, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Caleb McConnell is Rutgers' leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Aundre Hyatt leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Maine Players to Watch
- Vukasin Masic has the top spot on the Black Bears leaderboards for scoring (9.0 per game), rebounds (4.6 per game), and assists (3.8 per game).
- LeChaun DuHart knocks down 1.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Black Bears.
- DuHart (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Maine while Chris Efretuei (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
UMass
L 85-83
Away
11/30/2021
Clemson
W 74-64
Home
12/3/2021
Illinois
L 86-51
Away
12/9/2021
Purdue
W 70-68
Home
12/12/2021
Seton Hall
L 77-63
Away
12/30/2021
Maine
-
Home
1/1/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
1/4/2022
Michigan
-
Home
1/8/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
1/11/2022
Penn State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Maryland
-
Away
Maine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Bradley
L 71-39
Away
12/4/2021
Columbia
L 77-66
Away
12/11/2021
Quinnipiac
L 73-47
Away
12/18/2021
U. New England
W 86-50
Home
12/21/2021
Merrimack
L 49-47
Home
12/30/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
1/2/2022
NJIT
-
Away
1/6/2022
Hartford
-
Home
1/8/2022
Stony Brook
-
Away
1/12/2022
New Hampshire
-
Away
1/16/2022
Binghamton
-
Home
