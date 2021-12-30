Dec 12, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) dribbles against Seton Hall Pirates forward Alexis Yetna (10) in the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Maine Black Bears (3-7) aim to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maine

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Maine

The Scarlet Knights put up 65.8 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 65.1 the Black Bears give up.

The Black Bears put up an average of 58.0 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 67.2 the Scarlet Knights give up.

The Scarlet Knights are shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 44.2% the Black Bears allow to opponents.

The Black Bears have shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.

Rutgers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Scarlet Knights is Ron Harper Jr., who averages 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Paul Mulcahy leads Rutgers in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 5.6 points per contest.

Harper makes more threes per game than any other member of the Scarlet Knights, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Caleb McConnell is Rutgers' leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Aundre Hyatt leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Maine Players to Watch

Vukasin Masic has the top spot on the Black Bears leaderboards for scoring (9.0 per game), rebounds (4.6 per game), and assists (3.8 per game).

LeChaun DuHart knocks down 1.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Black Bears.

DuHart (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Maine while Chris Efretuei (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Rutgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 UMass L 85-83 Away 11/30/2021 Clemson W 74-64 Home 12/3/2021 Illinois L 86-51 Away 12/9/2021 Purdue W 70-68 Home 12/12/2021 Seton Hall L 77-63 Away 12/30/2021 Maine - Home 1/1/2022 Cent. Conn. St. - Home 1/4/2022 Michigan - Home 1/8/2022 Nebraska - Home 1/11/2022 Penn State - Away 1/15/2022 Maryland - Away

Maine Schedule