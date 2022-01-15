Skip to main content

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) drives the ball to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-6, 3-2 Big Ten) will visit the Maryland Terrapins (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten) after losing five road games in a row. The contest begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Rutgers

Maryland vs Rutgers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Maryland

-5

135 points

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Rutgers

  • The Terrapins average 71.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65.5 the Scarlet Knights give up.
  • The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 68.9 points per game, the same as the Terrapins give up to opponents.
  • The Terrapins are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
  • The Scarlet Knights have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Terrapins have averaged.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Eric Ayala leads the Terrapins with 16.2 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also averaging 5.1 rebounds.
  • Fatts Russell puts up a team-best 4.1 assists per contest. He is also putting up 13.2 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the floor.
  • Donta Scott is tops on his team in rebounds per game (6.9), and also averages 11.9 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Hakim Hart is posting 10.2 points, 1.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
  • Qudus Wahab averages 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 56.7% from the field.

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring (15.7 points per game), and averages 6.9 rebounds and 2 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Clifford Omoruyi is posting a team-high 7.5 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 11.7 points and 0.5 assists, making 60.2% of his shots from the floor.
  • Caleb McConnell is posting 7.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 37% of his shots from the field.
  • Paul Mulcahy is putting up a team-leading 4.8 assists per game. And he is delivering 6.7 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 35.1% of his shots from the field.
  • Geo Baker gets the Scarlet Knights 9.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Rutgers at Maryland

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
