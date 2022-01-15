How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-6, 3-2 Big Ten) will visit the Maryland Terrapins (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten) after losing five road games in a row. The contest begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Xfinity Center
Arena: Xfinity Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maryland
-5
135 points
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Rutgers
- The Terrapins average 71.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65.5 the Scarlet Knights give up.
- The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 68.9 points per game, the same as the Terrapins give up to opponents.
- The Terrapins are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
- The Scarlet Knights have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Terrapins have averaged.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Eric Ayala leads the Terrapins with 16.2 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also averaging 5.1 rebounds.
- Fatts Russell puts up a team-best 4.1 assists per contest. He is also putting up 13.2 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the floor.
- Donta Scott is tops on his team in rebounds per game (6.9), and also averages 11.9 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Hakim Hart is posting 10.2 points, 1.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Qudus Wahab averages 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 56.7% from the field.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring (15.7 points per game), and averages 6.9 rebounds and 2 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Clifford Omoruyi is posting a team-high 7.5 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 11.7 points and 0.5 assists, making 60.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Caleb McConnell is posting 7.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 37% of his shots from the field.
- Paul Mulcahy is putting up a team-leading 4.8 assists per game. And he is delivering 6.7 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 35.1% of his shots from the field.
- Geo Baker gets the Scarlet Knights 9.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
