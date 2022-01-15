How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) drives the ball to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-6, 3-2 Big Ten) will visit the Maryland Terrapins (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten) after losing five road games in a row. The contest begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Maryland -5 135 points

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Rutgers

The Terrapins average 71.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65.5 the Scarlet Knights give up.

The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 68.9 points per game, the same as the Terrapins give up to opponents.

The Terrapins are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

The Scarlet Knights have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Terrapins have averaged.

Maryland Players to Watch

Eric Ayala leads the Terrapins with 16.2 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also averaging 5.1 rebounds.

Fatts Russell puts up a team-best 4.1 assists per contest. He is also putting up 13.2 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the floor.

Donta Scott is tops on his team in rebounds per game (6.9), and also averages 11.9 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Hakim Hart is posting 10.2 points, 1.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Qudus Wahab averages 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 56.7% from the field.

Rutgers Players to Watch