How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-7, 5-3 Big Ten) hope to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Maryland
- The Scarlet Knights score 67.6 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 69.5 the Terrapins allow.
- The Terrapins put up an average of 71.1 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 64.2 the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents.
- The Scarlet Knights are shooting 43% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Terrapins allow to opponents.
- The Terrapins' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
Rutgers Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Scarlet Knights this season is Ron Harper Jr., who averages 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
- Clifford Omoruyi leads Rutgers in rebounding, averaging eight per game, while Paul Mulcahy leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.1 in each contest.
- The Scarlet Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Harper, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- Caleb McConnell and Omoruyi lead Rutgers on the defensive end, with McConnell leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Omoruyi in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Eric Ayala is the top scorer for the Terrapins with 15.9 points per game. He also tacks on 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his stats.
- Maryland's leader in rebounds is Donta Scott with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Fatts Russell with 3.8 per game.
- Ayala is the top shooter from distance for the Terrapins, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Maryland's leader in steals is Hakim Hart with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Julian Reese with one per game.
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Nebraska
W 93-65
Home
1/11/2022
Penn State
L 66-49
Away
1/15/2022
Maryland
W 70-59
Away
1/19/2022
Iowa
W 48-46
Home
1/22/2022
Minnesota
L 68-65
Away
1/25/2022
Maryland
-
Home
1/29/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
2/1/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
2/5/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
2/9/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
2/12/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Wisconsin
L 70-69
Home
1/12/2022
Northwestern
W 94-87
Away
1/15/2022
Rutgers
L 70-59
Home
1/18/2022
Michigan
L 83-64
Away
1/21/2022
Illinois
W 81-65
Home
1/25/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
1/29/2022
Indiana
-
Home
2/1/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
2/6/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
2/10/2022
Iowa
-
Home
2/13/2022
Purdue
-
Away