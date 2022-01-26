Skip to main content

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) and forward Julian Reese (10)] celebrates as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) looks away during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-7, 5-3 Big Ten) hope to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Maryland

  • The Scarlet Knights score 67.6 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 69.5 the Terrapins allow.
  • The Terrapins put up an average of 71.1 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 64.2 the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents.
  • The Scarlet Knights are shooting 43% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Terrapins allow to opponents.
  • The Terrapins' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Scarlet Knights this season is Ron Harper Jr., who averages 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
  • Clifford Omoruyi leads Rutgers in rebounding, averaging eight per game, while Paul Mulcahy leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.1 in each contest.
  • The Scarlet Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Harper, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
  • Caleb McConnell and Omoruyi lead Rutgers on the defensive end, with McConnell leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Omoruyi in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Eric Ayala is the top scorer for the Terrapins with 15.9 points per game. He also tacks on 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his stats.
  • Maryland's leader in rebounds is Donta Scott with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Fatts Russell with 3.8 per game.
  • Ayala is the top shooter from distance for the Terrapins, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Maryland's leader in steals is Hakim Hart with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Julian Reese with one per game.

Rutgers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Nebraska

W 93-65

Home

1/11/2022

Penn State

L 66-49

Away

1/15/2022

Maryland

W 70-59

Away

1/19/2022

Iowa

W 48-46

Home

1/22/2022

Minnesota

L 68-65

Away

1/25/2022

Maryland

-

Home

1/29/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

2/1/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

2/5/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

2/9/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

2/12/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

Maryland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Wisconsin

L 70-69

Home

1/12/2022

Northwestern

W 94-87

Away

1/15/2022

Rutgers

L 70-59

Home

1/18/2022

Michigan

L 83-64

Away

1/21/2022

Illinois

W 81-65

Home

1/25/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

1/29/2022

Indiana

-

Home

2/1/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

2/6/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

2/10/2022

Iowa

-

Home

2/13/2022

Purdue

-

Away

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Maryland at Rutgers

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
