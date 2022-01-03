Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) celebrates with Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) after defeating the top ranked Purdue Boilermakers 70-69 at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) celebrates with Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) after defeating the top ranked Purdue Boilermakers 70-69 at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Michigan Wolverines (7-5, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning four straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Michigan

    • The 68.1 points per game the Scarlet Knights average are only 1.9 more points than the Wolverines give up (66.2).
    • The Wolverines' 73.3 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 65.3 the Scarlet Knights give up.
    • This season, the Scarlet Knights have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have made.
    • The Wolverines' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Scarlet Knights is Ron Harper Jr., who accumulates 14.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
    • Paul Mulcahy is Rutgers' best passer, dispensing 4.4 assists per game while scoring 6.5 PPG.
    • The Scarlet Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Harper, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
    • The Rutgers steals leader is Caleb McConnell, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aundre Hyatt, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson collects 15.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Michigan's assist leader is DeVante Jones with 4.0 per game. He also averages 8.2 points per game and tacks on 4.8 rebounds per game.
    • Eli Brooks is dependable from deep and leads the Wolverines with 1.9 made threes per game.
    • Michigan's leader in steals is Brooks with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dickinson with 1.1 per game.

    Rutgers Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Illinois

    L 86-51

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Purdue

    W 70-68

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 77-63

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Maine

    W 80-64

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 79-48

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    San Diego State

    W 72-58

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nebraska

    W 102-67

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Minnesota

    L 75-65

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Southern Utah

    W 87-50

    Home

    12/30/2021

    UCF

    L 85-71

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Michigan at Rutgers

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 29, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Gardner Webb Runnin Bulldogs forward Ludovic Dufeal (24) shoots over Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    41 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) celebrates with Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) after defeating the top ranked Purdue Boilermakers 70-69 at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    42 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) shoots past LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) for the shot during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    LSU vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    43 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) tries to shoot over Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) and forward Jalen Hill (1) during the second half at BOK Center. Oklahoma won 88-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Baylor vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    44 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Dre Davis (14) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wake Forest vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    44 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) drives the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Alfonso Plummer (11)at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Minnesota vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    47 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Carolina vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    48 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Jason Carter (30) shoots against Kentucky Wildcats forward Daimion Collins (4) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Akron vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    49 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy