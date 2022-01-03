Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Michigan Wolverines (7-5, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning four straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Michigan
- The 68.1 points per game the Scarlet Knights average are only 1.9 more points than the Wolverines give up (66.2).
- The Wolverines' 73.3 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 65.3 the Scarlet Knights give up.
- This season, the Scarlet Knights have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have made.
- The Wolverines' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
Rutgers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Scarlet Knights is Ron Harper Jr., who accumulates 14.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Paul Mulcahy is Rutgers' best passer, dispensing 4.4 assists per game while scoring 6.5 PPG.
- The Scarlet Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Harper, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
- The Rutgers steals leader is Caleb McConnell, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aundre Hyatt, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson collects 15.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Michigan's assist leader is DeVante Jones with 4.0 per game. He also averages 8.2 points per game and tacks on 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Eli Brooks is dependable from deep and leads the Wolverines with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Michigan's leader in steals is Brooks with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dickinson with 1.1 per game.
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Illinois
L 86-51
Away
12/9/2021
Purdue
W 70-68
Home
12/12/2021
Seton Hall
L 77-63
Away
12/30/2021
Maine
W 80-64
Home
1/1/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
W 79-48
Home
1/4/2022
Michigan
-
Home
1/8/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
1/11/2022
Penn State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Maryland
-
Away
1/19/2022
Iowa
-
Home
1/22/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
San Diego State
W 72-58
Home
12/7/2021
Nebraska
W 102-67
Away
12/11/2021
Minnesota
L 75-65
Home
12/18/2021
Southern Utah
W 87-50
Home
12/30/2021
UCF
L 85-71
Away
1/4/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
1/8/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
1/11/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/14/2022
Illinois
-
Away
1/18/2022
Maryland
-
Home
1/23/2022
Indiana
-
Away