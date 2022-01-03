Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) celebrates with Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) after defeating the top ranked Purdue Boilermakers 70-69 at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Michigan Wolverines (7-5, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning four straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Michigan

The 68.1 points per game the Scarlet Knights average are only 1.9 more points than the Wolverines give up (66.2).

The Wolverines' 73.3 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 65.3 the Scarlet Knights give up.

This season, the Scarlet Knights have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have made.

The Wolverines' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

Rutgers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Scarlet Knights is Ron Harper Jr., who accumulates 14.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Paul Mulcahy is Rutgers' best passer, dispensing 4.4 assists per game while scoring 6.5 PPG.

The Scarlet Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Harper, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.

The Rutgers steals leader is Caleb McConnell, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aundre Hyatt, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson collects 15.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Michigan's assist leader is DeVante Jones with 4.0 per game. He also averages 8.2 points per game and tacks on 4.8 rebounds per game.

Eli Brooks is dependable from deep and leads the Wolverines with 1.9 made threes per game.

Michigan's leader in steals is Brooks with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dickinson with 1.1 per game.

Rutgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/3/2021 Illinois L 86-51 Away 12/9/2021 Purdue W 70-68 Home 12/12/2021 Seton Hall L 77-63 Away 12/30/2021 Maine W 80-64 Home 1/1/2022 Cent. Conn. St. W 79-48 Home 1/4/2022 Michigan - Home 1/8/2022 Nebraska - Home 1/11/2022 Penn State - Away 1/15/2022 Maryland - Away 1/19/2022 Iowa - Home 1/22/2022 Minnesota - Away

Michigan Schedule