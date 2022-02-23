How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-7 Big Ten) host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-10, 10-6 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Crisler Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-5.5
135.5 points
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Rutgers
- The Wolverines put up 72.2 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 65.3 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 68.6 points per game, the same as the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- The Wolverines are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson leads his team in both points (18.0) and rebounds (8.1) per contest, and also posts 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- DeVante Jones paces the Wolverines at 4.5 assists per game, while also putting up 4.9 rebounds and 9.4 points.
- Eli Brooks is putting up 12.4 points, 3.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
- Moussa Diabate puts up 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Caleb is posting 9.9 points, 1.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. is the Scarlet Knights' top scorer (15.5 points per game) and assist man (1.8), and contributes 6.1 rebounds.
- Clifford Omoruyi is the Scarlet Knights' top rebounder (8.0 per game), and he produces 11.6 points and 0.3 assists.
- Paul Mulcahy is averaging a team-best 5.5 assists per contest. And he is delivering 9.3 points and 4.2 rebounds, making 45.1% of his shots from the field.
- Caleb McConnell gives the Scarlet Knights 6.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also posts 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Geo Baker is putting up 12.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.
How To Watch
February
23
2022
Rutgers at Michigan
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)