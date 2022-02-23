Skip to main content

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Filip Rebraca (0) shoots a basket as Michigan center Hunter Dickinson defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220217 Michigan Iowa Mbb 010 Jpg

Iowa forward Filip Rebraca (0) shoots a basket as Michigan center Hunter Dickinson defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220217 Michigan Iowa Mbb 010 Jpg

The Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-7 Big Ten) host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-10, 10-6 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Crisler Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Crisler Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan vs Rutgers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Michigan

-5.5

135.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Rutgers

  • The Wolverines put up 72.2 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 65.3 the Scarlet Knights allow.
  • The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 68.6 points per game, the same as the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • The Wolverines are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson leads his team in both points (18.0) and rebounds (8.1) per contest, and also posts 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • DeVante Jones paces the Wolverines at 4.5 assists per game, while also putting up 4.9 rebounds and 9.4 points.
  • Eli Brooks is putting up 12.4 points, 3.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Moussa Diabate puts up 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Caleb is posting 9.9 points, 1.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Ron Harper Jr. is the Scarlet Knights' top scorer (15.5 points per game) and assist man (1.8), and contributes 6.1 rebounds.
  • Clifford Omoruyi is the Scarlet Knights' top rebounder (8.0 per game), and he produces 11.6 points and 0.3 assists.
  • Paul Mulcahy is averaging a team-best 5.5 assists per contest. And he is delivering 9.3 points and 4.2 rebounds, making 45.1% of his shots from the field.
  • Caleb McConnell gives the Scarlet Knights 6.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also posts 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Geo Baker is putting up 12.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Rutgers at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17723231
College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17230629
MLS

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Comunicaciones

By Christine Brown
6 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) and forward Aljaz Kunc (5) and guard Izaiah Brockington (1) react during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

West Virginia vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (right) shoots the ball against Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) and forward Dylan Disu (4) in the first half at the Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via USA TODAY NETWORK
College Basketball

TCU vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) and forward Aljaz Kunc (5) and guard Izaiah Brockington (1) react during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Iowa State vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Iowa forward Filip Rebraca (0) shoots a basket as Michigan center Hunter Dickinson defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220217 Michigan Iowa Mbb 010 Jpg
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) gets a hand on the ball dribbled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Blake Wesley (0) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wake Forest vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UNI Panthers guard AJ Green (4) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Prentiss Hubb (3) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boston College vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy