How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Filip Rebraca (0) shoots a basket as Michigan center Hunter Dickinson defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220217 Michigan Iowa Mbb 010 Jpg

The Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-7 Big Ten) host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-10, 10-6 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Crisler Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Crisler Center

Crisler Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -5.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Rutgers

The Wolverines put up 72.2 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 65.3 the Scarlet Knights allow.

The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 68.6 points per game, the same as the Wolverines allow to opponents.

The Wolverines are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson leads his team in both points (18.0) and rebounds (8.1) per contest, and also posts 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

DeVante Jones paces the Wolverines at 4.5 assists per game, while also putting up 4.9 rebounds and 9.4 points.

Eli Brooks is putting up 12.4 points, 3.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Moussa Diabate puts up 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Caleb is posting 9.9 points, 1.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Rutgers Players to Watch