How to Watch Rutgers vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots the ball asRutgers Scarlet Knights guard Paul Mulcahy (4) and center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defend during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-5, 1-5 Big Ten) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-6, 5-2 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Williams Arena.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Williams Arena

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Rutgers

The Golden Gophers average 69.7 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 63.9 the Scarlet Knights allow.

The Scarlet Knights score an average of 67.8 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Gophers give up.

The Golden Gophers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Payton Willis paces his squad in assists per game (3.7), and also averages 15.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jamison Battle posts 18 points and 6.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 0.9 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

E.J. Stephens posts 12 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Eric Curry paces the Golden Gophers at 6.3 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.5 assists and 8.1 points.

Luke Loewe averages 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rutgers Players to Watch