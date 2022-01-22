Skip to main content

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots the ball asRutgers Scarlet Knights guard Paul Mulcahy (4) and center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defend during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 19, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots the ball asRutgers Scarlet Knights guard Paul Mulcahy (4) and center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defend during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-5, 1-5 Big Ten) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-6, 5-2 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Williams Arena.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Rutgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Williams Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Rutgers

  • The Golden Gophers average 69.7 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 63.9 the Scarlet Knights allow.
  • The Scarlet Knights score an average of 67.8 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Gophers give up.
  • The Golden Gophers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Payton Willis paces his squad in assists per game (3.7), and also averages 15.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jamison Battle posts 18 points and 6.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 0.9 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
  • E.J. Stephens posts 12 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Eric Curry paces the Golden Gophers at 6.3 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.5 assists and 8.1 points.
  • Luke Loewe averages 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Ron Harper Jr. is the Scarlet Knights' top scorer (16.5 points per game), and he posts 1.9 assists and 6.6 rebounds.
  • Clifford Omoruyi paces the Scarlet Knights in rebounding (8.1 per game), and posts 11.1 points and 0.5 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 1 block.
  • Paul Mulcahy paces the Scarlet Knights in assists (4.8 per game), and produces 7.1 points and 4.2 rebounds. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Caleb McConnell is putting up 6.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 37% of his shots from the field.
  • The Scarlet Knights get 9.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Geo Baker.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Rutgers at Minnesota

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) celebrates after a basket by forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) dribbles up court in front of Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
temple
College Basketball

How to Watch Temple at South Florida in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Duke in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) drives to the basket against Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) in the second half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard-forward Myles Cale (22) shoots around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall at St. John's in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots the ball asRutgers Scarlet Knights guard Paul Mulcahy (4) and center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defend during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts at the end of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duke vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy