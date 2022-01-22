How to Watch Rutgers vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-5, 1-5 Big Ten) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-6, 5-2 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Williams Arena.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Williams Arena
Arena: Williams Arena
Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Rutgers
- The Golden Gophers average 69.7 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 63.9 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- The Scarlet Knights score an average of 67.8 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Gophers give up.
- The Golden Gophers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Payton Willis paces his squad in assists per game (3.7), and also averages 15.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jamison Battle posts 18 points and 6.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 0.9 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- E.J. Stephens posts 12 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Eric Curry paces the Golden Gophers at 6.3 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.5 assists and 8.1 points.
- Luke Loewe averages 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. is the Scarlet Knights' top scorer (16.5 points per game), and he posts 1.9 assists and 6.6 rebounds.
- Clifford Omoruyi paces the Scarlet Knights in rebounding (8.1 per game), and posts 11.1 points and 0.5 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 1 block.
- Paul Mulcahy paces the Scarlet Knights in assists (4.8 per game), and produces 7.1 points and 4.2 rebounds. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Caleb McConnell is putting up 6.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 37% of his shots from the field.
- The Scarlet Knights get 9.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Geo Baker.
